ETV Bharat / lifestyle

With No AI Or Digital Fabrication, Artist Sarika Dandona's Photographs Reveal The Possibilities Of The Physical World

Most of us look at a piece of melting ice and think about getting another drink before it disappears. Sarika Dandona looks at the same piece of ice and discovers an entirely different universe. A crack in a sheet of glass might become a river delta or a geological fault line. Fire might acquire the appearance of an architectural structure.

This is the premise behind 'Capturing the Multiverse: Parallel States of Matter and Perception,' her solo exhibition at LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi, curated by critic-curator Georgina Maddox. On view until November 1, the exhibition explores the idea that multiple visual realities can exist within the same material, depending on how light interacts with it and how closely we choose to look.

Dandona is not trying to turn her photographs into scientific diagrams or explain the workings of matter through art. Rather, she uses the habits of observation acquired through her different professional experiences to remain open to possibilities that might otherwise go unnoticed. “In many ways, my practice allows me to bring together two impulses that have always existed in me: the desire to understand how the world works, and the desire to remain open to its mystery.”

She describes her approach as a combination of different instincts. “I might approach a material with the curiosity of a scientist, the questioning instinct of a journalist and the intuition of an artist. But the final image is not an illustration of a scientific idea. It is an invitation to experience something that may be physically real, yet visually unfamiliar.”

“Although these experiences might seem like different chapters of my life, I see a common thread running through all of them: curiosity about what lies beneath the surface," she says. Her scientific training taught her to observe the world at different scales and pay attention to structures that remain invisible to the naked eye. “Photography gradually became the space where these influences could come together without needing to be separated into scientific, analytical or commercial categories,” she says.

Dandona's journey into photography has taken an unusual route. Before developing her artistic practice, she trained in biotechnology and microbiology, worked in journalism and went on to become a healthcare entrepreneur. These might seem like rather different professional lives, but she sees a common thread connecting them.

Over time, she began to recognise that a single material could contain several visual identities, depending on how it was illuminated, how it transformed and how closely she observed it. This became the starting point for 'Capturing the Multiverse.' “For me, the multiverse is not just a reference to parallel universes in theoretical physics. It is also a way of thinking about perception — that multiple realities can coexist within the same physical object, and that we may see only one of them until we learn to look differently.”

For Dandona, the discovery is as important as the photograph itself. She might begin with a familiar object, but its appearance changes as she examines it through a macro lens and experiments with light. “These are not images I have imagined and then created; they emerge from the material itself. My role is to recognise the moment when something extraordinary reveals itself within the ordinary, and to capture it,” she explains.

“One of the greatest joys of my practice is that I rarely know exactly what I am going to discover,” she says. “I begin with something tangible and familiar — a sheet of glass, a melting piece of ice, a drop of water — but when I start observing it closely, often under unusual lighting or at a macro level, it begins to reveal an entirely different reality.”

The multiverse is usually associated with theoretical physics, parallel universes and the possibility of alternative versions of ourselves living out different lives somewhere in the cosmos. Dandona's interpretation is more immediate. She believes these parallel realities may already be around us, hidden in materials we encounter every day.

One distinctive aspect of Dandona's practice is that her photographs originate in real physical phenomena. The otherworldly images are captured in-camera through the interaction of materials and light, rather than being digitally fabricated or generated using artificial intelligence.

As viewers and consumers, we have become accustomed to images that can be altered, enhanced or generated with a few prompts. Dandona, however, is interested in discovering what already exists in the physical world. “For me, the distinction lies in the relationship between the image and the physical world,” she says. "There is something compelling about encountering a phenomenon that exists independently of me — something I haven't designed, predicted or fully understood — and finding a way to photograph it.” The material has its own behaviour, light has its own properties, and the resulting image emerges through their interaction. Her intervention lies in how she observes, illuminates, frames and captures that moment. “I do not use digital manipulation or AI. What interests me is discovering what is already possible within reality, even when it appears impossible to the eye.”

She is quick to clarify that this is not a rejection of digitally constructed or AI-generated imagery. However, the encounter with the real is essential for her. “There is an element of surrender in this process. You can set up the conditions, experiment and wait, but you cannot always dictate what the material will reveal. Sometimes the most extraordinary image emerges when you stop trying to impose an outcome and allow yourself to be surprised.”

Journey of Transformation (Sarika Dandona)

The Curator's Perspective

For curator Georgina Maddox, the challenge was to translate Dandona's idea of parallel material realities into a physical gallery experience. It was not simply a matter of selecting photographs and putting them on walls. The materials on which the images would be presented, and the order in which visitors encountered them, became central to the exhibition's narrative. “Sarika approached me with the idea of the multiverse already on her mind, and it was my job as the curator to first manifest the works on canvas, glass and concrete,” Maddox explains.

The two spent considerable time discussing how the images could be translated onto different surfaces. Once the works were ready, the next challenge was to arrange them within the gallery so that the experience built towards a dramatic conclusion. “We started with canvases since they are familiar to viewers, then went on to glass and ended with the big bang — nine works on concrete that come together to make one large image.”

The decision to give each medium its own room was deliberate. Rather than mixing the works and creating visual distractions, Maddox wanted visitors to experience each material as a distinct environment before moving on to the next. This also creates a gradual shift in the way viewers encounter Dandona's photographs. Canvas provides a familiar entry point, glass introduces another visual and material dimension, and the final room brings the exhibition to its largest and most dramatic installation. The nine concrete works form the culmination of this journey, bringing together individual images into one large composition. Maddox describes this as the exhibition's crescendo.

Letting Viewers Find Their Own Interpretation

Abstract photography presents an interesting challenge for both artist and curator. Unlike a conventional photograph of a landscape or a person, an abstract image does not necessarily announce what it represents. For Maddox, this openness is part of the appeal.

“I think the works themselves made this possible,” the curator says, referring to the way the images have been sequenced and presented. “We sequenced it such that each medium had its own room, so there was no disturbance. The beauty of abstract artwork is that it is open to multiple interpretations, and that is just what the viewers have been doing since we threw our doors open to them.”

The intention is not to tell visitors what they should see. Instead, the exhibition allows them to develop their own associations. Maddox is particularly pleased by the response to Dandona's work. “Sarika has been working on this body of work for the last four years, before AI became popular in India. Her way of seeing things is unique in its own way, and bringing this to viewers is her mastery as an artist.” She adds that the photographs, taken with a macro lens, change the way people see familiar materials. “So far, all who have attended our show believe that they have not seen abstract photographs of this nature till now. I feel happy and proud as the curator of this show to bring this vision to the public and to enjoy their take on it.”

Dandona's photographs suggest that what we recognise as reality is only one possible reading of what lies before us. A familiar material can reveal unexpected structures when observed at a different scale or under different lighting conditions. The object remains the same; our perception of it changes. For the artist, this is the central idea behind the exhibition. “Reality is rarely singular. The closer we look, the more layers emerge.”

Capturing the Multiverse: Parallel States of Matter and Perception is on view at LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi, until November 1, 2026.