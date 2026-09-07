Festival Preview: Jodhpur RIFF Turns 20 This October, Seven Musicians & Projects Will Make India Debut
Jodhpur RIFF 2026 brings artists from six continents and more than a dozen countries, including Colombia, Chile, Cabo Verde, Poland, Scotland and Estonia.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
This October, from October 22 to 26, Jodhpur RIFF returns to Mehrangarh Fort for its 20th anniversary edition, once again coinciding with Sharad Purnima. The setting is spectacular, of course but the real spectacle is what happens when musicians from Rajasthan, India and the rest of the world are put in the same musical neighbourhood. This year, the festival brings artists from six continents and more than a dozen countries, including Colombia, Chile, Cabo Verde, Poland, Scotland and Estonia.
Twenty years is a long time for a festival. It is long enough for a musical experiment to become a tradition, for artists who first met at a stage in Jodhpur to become friends elsewhere, for young folk musicians to grow up watching their elders perform and then take their own place on the stage.
Rajasthani Musicians Were Here First
For all its international reach, Jodhpur RIFF's beating heart remains Rajasthani folk music, represented this year by more than 250 musicians from communities including the Manganiyar, Langa, Meghwal, Bhopa, Kalbelia, Meena and Bhil traditions.
Over the years, the festival has given these musicians a place where inherited traditions can meet contemporary audiences without requiring them to abandon what they inherited. The result has been a curious and often beautiful exchange: the Rajasthan musician does not merely perform for the visitor, and the visitor does not simply perform for the Rajasthan musician. They listen to each other.
Chief Patron HH Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar-Jodhpur describes the festival as a “stepping stone” and a “bridge”, a place where Rajasthani artists can meet the world while finding their place in the modern music ecosystem. Festival Director Divya Bhatia puts the emphasis on the artists themselves. “Rajasthan's artists have always been this festival's lodestone—that hasn't changed in twenty years,” he says.
International Lineup
Among this year's first-time visitors is DOBBY, the Filipino-Murrawari rapper, drummer and composer whose work sits at the meeting point of Indigenous identity, hip-hop and activism. His music has addressed river conservation and racial injustice, including I Can't Breathe, which became associated with Australia's Black Lives Matter movement.
From Latin America come Camila y Silvio, whose music travels through guitar, charango and legüero drum, drawing on zamba, chacarera and cumbia while remaining rooted in ideas of ancestry, nature and community. Michael McGoldrick, one of the UK's leading flute and Uilleann pipe players, also comes to India for the first time. He arrives with Donald Shaw, the BAFTA-nominated composer and long-time musical collaborator with whom he has built a partnership over decades. Their story is already one of musical friendship, and the festival has a habit of turning such friendships into geography.
Then there is Printz Board's Butter Funk Family, led by the two-time Grammy winner and built around the old, reliable proposition that music should occasionally make it impossible to remain seated. Expect brass, drums, guitars and the kind of funk that owes at least a small debt to James Brown. Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby bring another American musical history. Their work combines Appalachian roots, gospel, blues and Indigenous traditions, and their Broadway work on For Colored Girls... brought them wider recognition. At Jodhpur RIFF, they perform as the Martha Redbone Roots Project.
A Forgotten Queen, Mirabai And A Kamaicha
The Book of Queens is a project that sounds as though several centuries have been invited to the same dinner table. French opera singer Camille Bordet has created a work centred on women whose stories have survived unevenly through history, including Hildegard of Bingen and Mirabai. The ensemble brings together musicians from Iran, Europe and India, including Hindustani vocalist Smita Bellur and Rajasthani kamaicha maestro Kode Khan Manganiyar. The work was co-commissioned and co-produced by Jodhpur RIFF and carries a particular relevance here. Mirabai is not simply a historical figure being imported into Rajasthan. She belongs to the landscape of its imagination.
Guitare Voginha comes from Cabo Verde carrying a musical inheritance that has already travelled widely. The son of guitar legend Tazinho, he draws on the archipelago's traditions of morna and coladeira, music shaped by island life and the peculiar mixture of longing and resilience that islands seem to specialise in.
India's Maestros Bring Their Own Conversations
The Indian programme is equally wide-ranging. Padma Shri vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande brings the Jaipur-Atrauli Khayal tradition, with its formidable ragas and intricate musical architecture. Mangka Mayanglambam brings the pena, the Meitei court lute whose history includes a period when women were forbidden from playing it. Her work connects music, movement and the reclamation of a tradition.
Pianist-composer Merlin D'Souza presents a new soul symphony alongside sitarist Chintan Katti, flautist Avadhoot Phadke, percussionist Aniruddha Shirke and festival artist-in-residence Ruby Abley on saxophone. Jasleen Kaur Monga will perform raag-based Shabads, chants and Nirguni bhajans as night gives way to morning. Ambi Subramaniam, trained by his father, violinist Dr L. Subramaniam, brings together Carnatic and Hindustani traditions in a musical dialogue rather than a competition.
Old Friends Return To Jodhpur
Some of the most anticipated performances this year involve musicians who already know the festival. Finnish fiddler Emilia Lajunen returns, bringing an approach to traditional music that has earned comparisons to an entire village of haunted fiddlers. Colombian DJ Killabeatmaker is also back, after last year's collaboration with Rajasthani percussionists, presumably having decided that one experiment was not enough. Estonia's Puuluup return with the hiiu kannel, a nearly forgotten traditional string instrument transformed through loopers, electronics and vocals. They will also conduct a looping workshop with Rajasthani musicians. This is where Jodhpur RIFF becomes particularly good at being itself. A traditional instrument is not placed behind glass and admired for its historical importance. It is plugged into something, looped, sampled...
One of this year's meetings began at Scotland's Celtic Connections festival in January, where SAZ (comprising young Langa musicians Sadiq Khan, Asin Khan and Zakir Khan Langa) met Michael McGoldrick and Donald Shaw. They will now bring that conversation to Jodhpur. Another began at Lincoln Center in June, when Martha Redbone encountered SAZ during Inayat: A Duet for Four, a Jodhpur RIFF original. The encounter led to a plan for a new collaboration at this year's festival. Emilia Lajunen will also play with SAZ's Asin Khan Langa, bringing her Finnish fiddle together with his Sindhi sarangi. The instruments were born thousands of kilometres apart, in very different cultures. Yet both have a remarkable ability to sound almost vocal.
Another meeting brings Polish singer Karolina Cicha together with Anita Dangi of Rajasthan. Cicha has worked to revive Poland's disappearing Tatar musical traditions. Dangi is a hereditary keeper of Rajasthan's Rajwaadi Maand. It is a conversation between two women trying to keep fragile musical traditions alive.
Rajasthani Lineup
There is sometimes a tendency to think of folk music as something that needs translation before the modern world can understand it. The Rajasthani programme at Jodhpur RIFF makes a good argument against this. At the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, Mir Bassu Khan of Bikaner's Mir-e-Alam community will perform devotional poetry associated with Baba Farid, Bulleh Shah and Khwaja Ghulam Farid. Padma Shri recipient Taga Ram, who has spent five decades mastering the Bhil community's alghoza, brings a tradition that has travelled to 35 countries. Ghewar Khan and Darre Khan Manganiyar, sons of the late Padma Shri Sakar Khan, continue the tradition of the fretless kamaicha, joined by their brother Feroze Khan on dholak. Asin Khan Langa, an Aga Khan Music Award recipient and student of Lakha Khan Manganiyar, has become one of the foremost contemporary voices of the Sindhi sarangi.
More than 100 Langa and Manganiyar performers trained through the Mehrangarh Museum Music Projects' Folk Futures programme will appear at the festival. Among the women performing this year are Anita Dangi, Meghwal sisters Dariya and Kewal, and mother-daughter duo Ganga and Sundar, carrying forward the oral tradition of Rajwadi Maand.
For the first time, Jodhpur RIFF also steps into spoken theatre with Brhannala, Adishakti Theatre's movement-driven retelling of Arjuna's year in disguise as a dance teacher. Originally directed by Veenapani Chawla and performed by Vinay Kumar, the production explores transformation, identity and Advaita through the Mahabharata.
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