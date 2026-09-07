ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Festival Preview: Jodhpur RIFF Turns 20 This October, Seven Musicians & Projects Will Make India Debut

This October, from October 22 to 26, Jodhpur RIFF returns to Mehrangarh Fort for its 20th anniversary edition, once again coinciding with Sharad Purnima. The setting is spectacular, of course but the real spectacle is what happens when musicians from Rajasthan, India and the rest of the world are put in the same musical neighbourhood. This year, the festival brings artists from six continents and more than a dozen countries, including Colombia, Chile, Cabo Verde, Poland, Scotland and Estonia.

Twenty years is a long time for a festival. It is long enough for a musical experiment to become a tradition, for artists who first met at a stage in Jodhpur to become friends elsewhere, for young folk musicians to grow up watching their elders perform and then take their own place on the stage.

Hindustani vocalist Smita Bellur (By special arrangement)

Rajasthani Musicians Were Here First

For all its international reach, Jodhpur RIFF's beating heart remains Rajasthani folk music, represented this year by more than 250 musicians from communities including the Manganiyar, Langa, Meghwal, Bhopa, Kalbelia, Meena and Bhil traditions.

Over the years, the festival has given these musicians a place where inherited traditions can meet contemporary audiences without requiring them to abandon what they inherited. The result has been a curious and often beautiful exchange: the Rajasthan musician does not merely perform for the visitor, and the visitor does not simply perform for the Rajasthan musician. They listen to each other.

Chief Patron HH Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar-Jodhpur describes the festival as a “stepping stone” and a “bridge”, a place where Rajasthani artists can meet the world while finding their place in the modern music ecosystem. Festival Director Divya Bhatia puts the emphasis on the artists themselves. “Rajasthan's artists have always been this festival's lodestone—that hasn't changed in twenty years,” he says.

International Lineup

Among this year's first-time visitors is DOBBY, the Filipino-Murrawari rapper, drummer and composer whose work sits at the meeting point of Indigenous identity, hip-hop and activism. His music has addressed river conservation and racial injustice, including I Can't Breathe, which became associated with Australia's Black Lives Matter movement.

From Latin America come Camila y Silvio, whose music travels through guitar, charango and legüero drum, drawing on zamba, chacarera and cumbia while remaining rooted in ideas of ancestry, nature and community. Michael McGoldrick, one of the UK's leading flute and Uilleann pipe players, also comes to India for the first time. He arrives with Donald Shaw, the BAFTA-nominated composer and long-time musical collaborator with whom he has built a partnership over decades. Their story is already one of musical friendship, and the festival has a habit of turning such friendships into geography.

Printz Board's Butter Funk Family (By special arrangement)

Then there is Printz Board's Butter Funk Family, led by the two-time Grammy winner and built around the old, reliable proposition that music should occasionally make it impossible to remain seated. Expect brass, drums, guitars and the kind of funk that owes at least a small debt to James Brown. Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby bring another American musical history. Their work combines Appalachian roots, gospel, blues and Indigenous traditions, and their Broadway work on For Colored Girls... brought them wider recognition. At Jodhpur RIFF, they perform as the Martha Redbone Roots Project.