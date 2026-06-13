Why Men Often Describe Mental Health Issues Indirectly: The Articulation Gap
With a recent corporate survey stating that men in India have trouble describing their struggles, we explore the gaps in men's emotional vocab.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
There is a difference between feeling pain and being able to describe it. A child who falls and scrapes his knee points immediately to the wound. An adult suffering from anxiety may spend years saying he is merely “busy”. A man battling depression may insist he is only “tired”. Another may describe loneliness as work pressure, irritability, or exhaustion. The suffering is real yet the language is missing.
This phenomenon, increasingly recognized by mental health professionals, is what a recent corporate wellness report calls the “Articulation Gap”. According to corporate health platform ekincare's report From Silence to Signal: India Inc.'s Mental Wellness Reckoning (2023-2026), a study analyzing over 6,000 counselling sessions across corporate employees, men are more clinically represented in anxiety and depression than women (38% versus 32%). however, they have trouble describing their struggles to the therapist or counsellor.
Also read: The New Office Anxiety: 44% More Indians Are Turning To Therapy At Work, Finds Corporate Mental Health Report
This finding reveals something that extends far beyond offices and counselling rooms. It speaks to a lifelong lesson many men have been taught: not merely to hide their feelings, but to lose the language for them altogether.
According to counselling psychologist Priyanka D, many Indian men grow up receiving messages that equate masculinity with emotional control: “Be strong.” “Boys don't cry.” These instructions may seem harmless, but they carry a hidden cost.
Why The Gap?
When boys are repeatedly encouraged to suppress vulnerability, they often fail to develop the language necessary to understand it. Sadness becomes weakness. Fear becomes embarrassment. Loneliness becomes something to endure quietly.
As adults, many men are left with an emotional vocabulary that resembles a toolbox containing only two instruments: “fine” and “angry”. Everything else becomes difficult to identify. The result is that anxiety may be described as stress. Depression may appear as burnout. Grief may emerge as irritability. Emotional overwhelm may masquerade as physical exhaustion. It is often a genuine inability to recognize what lies beneath the surface.
Difference Between Symptoms and Meaning
One of the central truths of psychology is that symptoms are rarely the whole story. A man who complains of chronic fatigue may not simply need more sleep. A manager whose temper seems unusually short may not merely be frustrated. An employee working late every night may not be ambitious. He may be afraid of being alone with his thoughts.
At The Full Circle, an online mental health platform, founder and CEO Nupoor Mohan sees this pattern repeatedly. “When a man walks into therapy saying he is stressed or exhausted or just 'not himself,'” she explains, “what he is often describing is something more: anxiety, grief, shame, a sense of falling apart.”
Yet those deeper emotions remain hidden because they were never named. Mohan recalls watching her loving father express affection primarily through actions rather than words. His experience mirrors that of many men from previous generations. They often lacked a language through which their feelings could be openly expressed.
The Cost of Speaking in Code
The articulation gap has consequences beyond communication. When emotional distress is translated into socially acceptable language, diagnosis often becomes more difficult. A person repeatedly reporting stress may not receive appropriate intervention for anxiety. Someone describing workplace frustration may be struggling with depression. Emotional pain can remain hidden for months or even years because neither the individual nor those around them recognize what is truly being communicated.
Priyanka D notes that in India, psychological distress frequently manifests through physical symptoms such as headaches, digestive issues, sleep disturbances, persistent fatigue and body ache. Many individuals seek treatment for these symptoms without realizing they may be expressions of unresolved emotional strain. Problems that could have been addressed early become chronic. Distress that might have been manageable evolves into burnout, depression, addiction, relationship breakdown, or crisis.
Listening Beyond the Words
Perhaps the most important lesson of the articulation gap is that listening requires more than hearing language. Managers, colleagues, friends, spouses, and family members must learn to pay attention not only to what is being said, but also to what is being avoided. Someone may never announce, “I am depressed”. Instead, they may withdraw from social interactions. Their job performance may decline. They may become increasingly cynical. Their humour may become a shield. Their sleep patterns may change.
The language of distress is often behavioural before it becomes verbal. This is particularly relevant in workplaces, where employees spend a significant portion of their lives. The modern office has become more than a place of productivity. Increasingly, it functions as a space where mental health struggles first become visible.
There is encouraging news, however. Younger men are more familiar with mental health concepts than previous generations. Social media, therapy awareness campaigns, educational institutions, and workplace wellness initiatives have all contributed to reducing stigma. Many young men today can comfortably discuss anxiety, burnout, or the value of therapy in ways their fathers never could.
Yet awareness and articulation are not identical. Knowing that mental health matters is different from knowing how to say, “I feel ashamed”. Knowing about depression is different from admitting, “I am lonely”. Knowing therapy exists is different from telling a friend, “I am struggling”. As counselling psychologist Priyanka D observes, what we are witnessing is not a completed transformation but a transition. The vocabulary of vulnerability remains under construction.
Creating Psychological Safety
The solution to the articulation gap cannot simply be asking men to talk more. People speak honestly only when they believe honesty is safe. This is where workplaces play a critical role. Psychological safety is not created through posters, wellness emails, or annual awareness campaigns. It is created through culture. It emerges when managers model vulnerability without penalty. When employees can discuss mental health without fearing professional consequences. When seeking counselling is viewed as responsible rather than problematic.
Nupoor Mohan argues that closing the articulation gap requires environments where vulnerability is not merely tolerated but welcomed. What many men need is not permission to have emotions. They already have them. What they need is permission to name them.
References:
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28691375/
- https://bpspsychub.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/papt.70005
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