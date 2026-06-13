ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Men Often Describe Mental Health Issues Indirectly: The Articulation Gap

There is a difference between feeling pain and being able to describe it. A child who falls and scrapes his knee points immediately to the wound. An adult suffering from anxiety may spend years saying he is merely “busy”. A man battling depression may insist he is only “tired”. Another may describe loneliness as work pressure, irritability, or exhaustion. The suffering is real yet the language is missing.

This phenomenon, increasingly recognized by mental health professionals, is what a recent corporate wellness report calls the “Articulation Gap”. According to corporate health platform ekincare's report From Silence to Signal: India Inc.'s Mental Wellness Reckoning (2023-2026), a study analyzing over 6,000 counselling sessions across corporate employees, men are more clinically represented in anxiety and depression than women (38% versus 32%). however, they have trouble describing their struggles to the therapist or counsellor.

This finding reveals something that extends far beyond offices and counselling rooms. It speaks to a lifelong lesson many men have been taught: not merely to hide their feelings, but to lose the language for them altogether.

According to counselling psychologist Priyanka D, many Indian men grow up receiving messages that equate masculinity with emotional control: “Be strong.” “Boys don't cry.” These instructions may seem harmless, but they carry a hidden cost.

Why The Gap?

When boys are repeatedly encouraged to suppress vulnerability, they often fail to develop the language necessary to understand it. Sadness becomes weakness. Fear becomes embarrassment. Loneliness becomes something to endure quietly.

As adults, many men are left with an emotional vocabulary that resembles a toolbox containing only two instruments: “fine” and “angry”. Everything else becomes difficult to identify. The result is that anxiety may be described as stress. Depression may appear as burnout. Grief may emerge as irritability. Emotional overwhelm may masquerade as physical exhaustion. It is often a genuine inability to recognize what lies beneath the surface.

Difference Between Symptoms and Meaning

One of the central truths of psychology is that symptoms are rarely the whole story. A man who complains of chronic fatigue may not simply need more sleep. A manager whose temper seems unusually short may not merely be frustrated. An employee working late every night may not be ambitious. He may be afraid of being alone with his thoughts.