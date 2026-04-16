ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Creativity With Compassion: Art Workshop In Hyderabad Raises Support For Children With Neurological Disorders

Creativity became the language of compassion as the Anandpur Tithi Welfare Society organised an art workshop and exhibition in Hyderabad. The event was dedicated to raising funds for the treatment of children affected by neurological conditions, particularly Dissociative Disorder, while also spreading awareness about the challenges these young patients face. On Sunday, April 12, the city witnessed a gathering where art and empathy walked hand in hand. The workshop and exhibition formed part of a larger fundraising effort, one that sought not merely donations but also participation, understanding, and shared humanity.

What Is Dissociative Disorder?

Dissociative disorder, in simple terms, is a condition that can cause a person to feel disconnected from their own life. Those who experience it may feel detached from their identity, their emotions, or even their surroundings, as though the familiar has suddenly turned strange. For children living with such struggles, the world can become a confusing and lonely place. It is precisely for them that this initiative was conceived.

Participants get creative (ETV Bharat)

Since 2020, the Anandpur Tithi Welfare Society has carried forward its work with disadvantaged children. The organisation has been supporting medical treatments for serious illnesses (including cancer) and offering financial assistance to families who might otherwise find such care out of reach. But the society does not rely solely on appeals for charity. Instead, it seeks to build awareness through creativity and community engagement. Workshops, exhibitions, and educational initiatives have become regular features of its outreach, drawing people together in a shared effort to contribute to a greater good. The Hyderabad event embodied this spirit perfectly.