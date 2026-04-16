Creativity With Compassion: Art Workshop In Hyderabad Raises Support For Children With Neurological Disorders
A Hyderabad art workshop organised by the Anandpur Tithi Welfare Society raised funds and awareness for children suffering from dissociative disorders.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Creativity became the language of compassion as the Anandpur Tithi Welfare Society organised an art workshop and exhibition in Hyderabad. The event was dedicated to raising funds for the treatment of children affected by neurological conditions, particularly Dissociative Disorder, while also spreading awareness about the challenges these young patients face. On Sunday, April 12, the city witnessed a gathering where art and empathy walked hand in hand. The workshop and exhibition formed part of a larger fundraising effort, one that sought not merely donations but also participation, understanding, and shared humanity.
What Is Dissociative Disorder?
Dissociative disorder, in simple terms, is a condition that can cause a person to feel disconnected from their own life. Those who experience it may feel detached from their identity, their emotions, or even their surroundings, as though the familiar has suddenly turned strange. For children living with such struggles, the world can become a confusing and lonely place. It is precisely for them that this initiative was conceived.
Since 2020, the Anandpur Tithi Welfare Society has carried forward its work with disadvantaged children. The organisation has been supporting medical treatments for serious illnesses (including cancer) and offering financial assistance to families who might otherwise find such care out of reach. But the society does not rely solely on appeals for charity. Instead, it seeks to build awareness through creativity and community engagement. Workshops, exhibitions, and educational initiatives have become regular features of its outreach, drawing people together in a shared effort to contribute to a greater good. The Hyderabad event embodied this spirit perfectly.
Art Exhibition-cum-Workshop
The programme combined an art exhibition with hands-on workshops. People came not just to observe but to participate; to try their hand at art, to learn something new, and to contribute to a cause that extended beyond the walls of the venue.
Among the highlights of the day was a workshop on fabric printing, a craft that allows imagination to bloom across simple pieces of cloth. Under the careful guidance of trainers, participants decorated small fabric pouches, filling them with patterns, colours, and personal touches. For many, it was their first encounter with the technique. Yet hesitation soon gave way to enthusiasm. As colours spread across cloth, so too did smiles and conversation. Participants leaned over their work with concentration, exchanging ideas and encouraging one another. The process itself became as meaningful as the finished pieces.
More than 100 people attended the event, with 45 actively taking part in the workshop activities. The exhibition area remained busy throughout the day, as visitors stopped to admire the artworks and learn more about the organisation’s mission. Each participant received a certificate acknowledging their contribution. For the organisers, the enthusiasm of the participants was both gratifying and humbling.
Shreyasi Chakraborty, secretary of the Anandpur Tithi Welfare Society, expressed her delight at the turnout. “We had hoped the event would be successful,” she said, “but we did not imagine such an overwhelming response. The encouragement from people has truly inspired us. In the future, we hope to expand our efforts and reach many more children who need support. The more people come forward, the wider the impact of our work can become.” The event succeeded not only in raising awareness but also in collecting a meaningful amount of funds. Every rupee gathered will be directed toward public welfare activities, particularly medical assistance for underprivileged patients. For families struggling with the costs of treatment, such support can make a significant difference.
In the end, the day left behind more than painted cloth and certificates. It left behind a message: that creativity, when guided by empathy, can become a tool not only for expression, but also for healing.
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