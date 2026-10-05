ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Arijit Singh Announces 9-City India Tour, Find Out The Dates, Cities And When Tickets Go Live

A custom multi-tiered stage with an extended runway will take Arijit Singh deep into the audience, creating closer sightlines across every section of the stadium ( Getty Images )

Arijit Singh will mark 20 years in music with an India tour, running from January to May 2027. The singer will perform in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

The tour is being produced and promoted by Team Innovation, with tickets available exclusively through thumpN. The Mumbai concert is scheduled for February 20, while the tour will open in Ahmedabad on January 9 and conclude in Hyderabad on May 15. Singh is expected to perform songs spanning his two-decade career, covering his work across Bollywood and other Indian languages. Fans can expect a setlist spanning the many sounds and eras of Arijit Singh’s career - from songs that became instant favourites to anthems that have stayed with listeners for years. Arijit Singh will do what audiences have come to know him for: letting the music do the talking.

“Two decades of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people — the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own,” Singh says. “I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage.”

The concerts will use a custom multi-tiered stage with an extended runway, along with panoramic screens, LED fixtures, 360-degree spatial audio, lasers and pyrotechnics. The production has been designed for stadium and large-venue presentations.