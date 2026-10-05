Arijit Singh Announces 9-City India Tour, Find Out The Dates, Cities And When Tickets Go Live
The soulful singer's India tour will conclude in Hyderabad on May 15.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Arijit Singh will mark 20 years in music with an India tour, running from January to May 2027. The singer will perform in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.
The tour is being produced and promoted by Team Innovation, with tickets available exclusively through thumpN. The Mumbai concert is scheduled for February 20, while the tour will open in Ahmedabad on January 9 and conclude in Hyderabad on May 15. Singh is expected to perform songs spanning his two-decade career, covering his work across Bollywood and other Indian languages. Fans can expect a setlist spanning the many sounds and eras of Arijit Singh’s career - from songs that became instant favourites to anthems that have stayed with listeners for years. Arijit Singh will do what audiences have come to know him for: letting the music do the talking.
“Two decades of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people — the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own,” Singh says. “I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage.”
The concerts will use a custom multi-tiered stage with an extended runway, along with panoramic screens, LED fixtures, 360-degree spatial audio, lasers and pyrotechnics. The production has been designed for stadium and large-venue presentations.
Arijit Singh India Tour 2027: Dates and Cities
- January 9: Ahmedabad
- January 23: Chandigarh
- February 7: Jaipur
- February 20: Mumbai
- March 13: Bengaluru
- March 27: New Delhi
- April 10: Pune
- May 1: Indore
- May 15: Hyderabad
Where To Buy Tickets
Tickets will be sold exclusively through thumpN. The Kotak Solitaire Visa Credit Card pre-sale begins on October 10 at 12 pm and runs until October 11 at 2 pm. The all-Kotak Visa Credit Card pre-sale begins on October 11 at 12 pm and closes on October 13 at 2 pm. The general sale begins on October 13 at 2 pm.