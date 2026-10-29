ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Father-Son Jugalbandi: AR Rahman's Son AR Ameen Will Join The Maestro For The Wonderment Tour In November

An extraordinary musical gathering awaits Mumbai as AR Rahman prepares to take the stage alongside an ensemble of celebrated vocalists, including Jonita Gandhi and his son, singer AR Ameen, for The Wonderment Tour on November 1 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. Joining them will be Raghav, Nakul Abhyankar, Heer and Rakshita, bringing together distinctive voices and musical sensibilities for a live celebration of Rahman’s expansive musical universe.

At the heart of this coming together is the opportunity to witness Rahman’s music interpreted by a dynamic ensemble, with AR Ameen’s presence adding a particularly personal dimension to the evening. Sharing the stage with his father, Ameen joins a lineup that bridges generations of performers, while Jonita Gandhi brings her celebrated versatility to a programme spanning the many moods and eras of Rahman’s work.

Designed as an expansive live experience, the Mumbai concert brings together an ambitious musical programme featuring compositions from Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Rang De Basanti, Rockstar and beyond. From timeless melodies and emotionally charged ballads to rhythm-driven anthems, extended medleys and intimate unplugged performances, the multi-generational show promises to bring familiar favourites to life through a large-scale live production.

AR Ameen said, “I’m really looking forward to performing in Mumbai and experiencing the energy of the audience at The Wonderment Tour. It’s always special to share music with people who connect so deeply with these songs, and being part of this incredible lineup makes it even more exciting. I can’t wait for us to come together for an unforgettable evening.”

Also read: By Popular Demand, AR Rahman Is Bringing 'The Wonderment Tour' Back To Mumbai And Delhi. Find Out When And Where To Buy Tickets

Speaking about performing in Mumbai, AR Rahman said, “Mumbai is a city of magic. Whenever I feel a little low on energy, a visit to Mumbai has a way of bringing me back to life. There’s something infectious about its people, their zest for life, and the relentless pace at which the city moves and works. Then there’s the extraordinary wealth of musical and artistic talent here, from classical musicians to film composers, musicians, and technicians. For me, coming to Mumbai is like returning to an artistic home, and performing here is always special, especially with the love and energy of its fans.”

Jonita Gandhi said, “Mumbai audiences have always brought such incredible energy and warmth, and I’m really looking forward to being part of The Wonderment Tour. AR Rahman’s music holds a special place in people’s hearts, and I can’t wait to share the stage with him and the rest of the amazing lineup for what promises to be a memorable and wonderment-filled evening.”