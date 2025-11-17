ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gen Z I-Pop Artist Anuv Jain Announces His First-Ever World Tour ‘Dastakhat’ That Includes A 10-City India Trek, Find Out The Dates And Ticketing Details

Following the success of his earlier shows ‘Dastakein’ (2021) and Guldasta (2023), ‘Dastakhat’ completes a trilogy that chronicles Jain’s creative arc who’s known for his earnest lyrics. Carrying his relatable anthems of heartbreak and love beyond borders, Jain invites fans across the world to join him in this new chapter. Fans can look forward to a series of unforgettable performances coupled with top notch production.

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain is set to embark on his debut world tour – ‘Dastakhat’. The India leg of the Dastakhat World Tour, produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will kick off in January 2026, travelling through New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru, before wrapping up in February 2026. In addition to the 10 Indian cities, the tour will expand to 23 cities worldwide through 2026 and 2027, including stops across Australia, North America, the UK & Europe and the Middle East — marking the Gen Z artist's first full-scale global tour.

Anuv Jain said in a statement, “Dastakhat feels like signing my name on a story that began years ago — one that’s still being written with every person who listens, sings along, or feels something through my songs.” Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation added, “Anuv Jain’s journey from intimate, heartfelt performances to sold-out arenas has been nothing short of inspiring. We’re proud to partner with Anuv Jain as he takes his next big leap globally and to bring this remarkable show to audiences across India.” Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment said, “With Dastakhat, we are not merely expanding that narrative but are curating an experience that deepens the relationship between Anuv and his audiences.”

When And Where To Get Tickets

Tickets for the India leg of the tour will open with an exclusive pre-sale for HSBC credit and debit cardholders. They will be live from 22nd November 2025, 12 pm to 24th November 2025, 12 pm. This will be followed by general on-sale of tickets on 24th November 2025 at 2 pm. Tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. Recognizing Anuv’s massive youth following, the promoters have also introduced special student ticket categories across all cities, with prices starting at INR 999.

Tour Dates