ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Anti-Blush: The Makeup Trend That Wants You To Look Like You Didn't Try Too Hard

The secret is picking shades that suit your natural skin tone and applying them with a light hand ( Getty Images )

For years, blush was the hero of the makeup bag. The strawberry-girl flush, the doll-cheek pink, sun-kissed coral. We have collectively spent several seasons smearing colour on our faces like toddlers who got into the craft drawer. But the beauty pendulum has swung again, and it has swung toward quiet. Say hello to anti-blush: a trend that swaps obvious pigment for soft definition, muted tones, and the illusion that your cheekbones were born this way.

So It's Still Blush?

Yes. Nobody is asking you to throw out your blush. Instead of bold, highly pigmented cheeks, you reach for rosy beige, dusty mauve and soft brown. You want a naturally defined, skin-like finish that looks understated but polished, as if you woke up this way after eight hours of sleep. This is clean-girl minimalism growing up. Lightweight base, soft definition, effortless glamour. Ironically, the word “effortless” has never been about less effort when it comes to beauty trends. Tips To Get The Anti-Blush Look The secret is picking shades that suit your natural skin tone and applying them with a light hand. Think “dab,” not “swipe like you're painting a fence.” Cream and liquid formulas give you the seamless, skin-like finish. Powder can get a little too confident. Blend upward toward the temples for subtle definition. Add a touch of contour and highlighter if you want cheekbones without an obvious flush. Shades For Your Skin Tone