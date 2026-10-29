ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Arijit Singh And Karan Aujla Will Headline Brand New Commercial And Electronic Music Festival 'HOME' In Goa

Punjabi hitmaker Karan Aujla and Bollywood playback singer-composer Arijit Singh will headline HOME ( IANS Photo and Getty Images )

Backed by Goa Tourism and supported by the Government of Goa, the festival titled HOME aims to revive music tourism in the state, which has not hosted a major music festival in two years. The inaugural edition will feature an all-Indian headline lineup, with singer-composer Arijit Singh and Punjabi artist Karan Aujla sharing a festival bill for the first time. The festival will bring together artists across commercial music, electronic music and the independent music scene.

When And Where Is HOME?