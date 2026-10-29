Arijit Singh And Karan Aujla Will Headline Brand New Commercial And Electronic Music Festival 'HOME' In Goa
Karan Aujla will perform at his first ticketed concert in Goa, while the event will mark Arijit Singh’s return there after a long gap.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Backed by Goa Tourism and supported by the Government of Goa, the festival titled HOME aims to revive music tourism in the state, which has not hosted a major music festival in two years. The inaugural edition will feature an all-Indian headline lineup, with singer-composer Arijit Singh and Punjabi artist Karan Aujla sharing a festival bill for the first time. The festival will bring together artists across commercial music, electronic music and the independent music scene.
When And Where Is HOME?
Team Innovation will launch the two-day, multi-genre music festival, at Vagator, Goa, on December 29 and 30, 2026. The festival announcement also comes amid a reported 682% increase in festival frequency across the country.
“Music has its own way of bringing people together and it’s always special to be part of an event that celebrates music in such a way. Looking forward to seeing you all in Goa,” said Arijit Singh. Karan Aujla said, “We are currently witnessing a colossal shift in how the world perceives music coming out of India, and headlining a stage as ambitious as ‘HOME’ is exciting!”
Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation, said HOME was conceived to put Indian artists at the centre of the festival experience rather than rely on international headliners.
What Is The Line-up?
Under the tagline ‘HOME Is Where The Heart Is’, the festival will feature more than 30 artists across pop, electronic music, indie and underground sounds. The lineup includes Jasleen Royal, DJ Chetas and KING, along with Aarzu Boys ft. Khan & Noor, Afterall (Habibi Please), Ali Merchant, Banjaare, Jasmin Walia, JXGGI, Mxrci, Garvit Priyansh, Gini, Lijo and Mali. The underground and electronic lineup features Pro Bros, Wish, Yung Raja, Aadyaa, Amare, Avneet Music, Dhyan Live, HRX, Mayur Jumani Live, Nitish Wadhwa, PRFCT & Dark, Rohan Mukati, Sazi and Techtronix.
The organisers say the event will feature experiential production and what they describe as India’s largest-ever main-stage layout. The festival will run from 1 pm to 10 pm on both days. Tickets will be available through thumpN and District by Zomato. General ticket sales will begin on November 2 at 2 pm.
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