ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sambrani Smoke, The Ancient Indian Hair Drying Practice That Is More Beneficial Than Any Heat Styling Tools

It is common to reach for a hair dryer to dry hair out quickly. Although it is convenient, frequent use of heat styling tools can contribute to dry hair, breakage, hair fall and frizz. It makes you wonder how our mothers and grandmothers managed to maintain thick, healthy hair without modern beauty products.

One of their beauty secrets was sambrani smoke (benzoin resin). Besides helping dry wet hair, this age-old practice is believed to offer several benefits for hair, scalp and even mental well-being.

Ancient Tradition

South Indian households in particular have been following this practice for generations. It is believed that its fragrant smoke purifies the home and creates a positive atmosphere. Sambrani has also traditionally been used after bathing babies, since it was thought to help keep them warm and reduce the chances of catching a cold. The practice was more popular in the rainy season when high humidity makes it difficult for hair to dry completely.

Helps Dry the Scalp and May Reduce Dandruff

During the rainy and winter seasons, damp weather can leave the scalp wet for longer after a hair wash. A persistently damp scalp may create conditions that encourage fungal growth, itchiness and dandruff. According to traditional practices, exposing freshly washed hair to sambrani smoke helps absorb excess moisture from the scalp and hair roots, allowing the hair to dry more thoroughly.

In many homes, sambrani is also burned with herbs such as neem leaves and tulsi. These herbs have antibacterial and antifungal properties according to Ayurveda. While the smoke may help freshen the scalp, scientific evidence supporting these specific benefits is still limited.