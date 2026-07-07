Sambrani Smoke, The Ancient Indian Hair Drying Practice That Is More Beneficial Than Any Heat Styling Tools
Before hair dryers came along, Indian women relied on a simple traditional practice to dry their hair: treating their locks to sambrani smoke
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
It is common to reach for a hair dryer to dry hair out quickly. Although it is convenient, frequent use of heat styling tools can contribute to dry hair, breakage, hair fall and frizz. It makes you wonder how our mothers and grandmothers managed to maintain thick, healthy hair without modern beauty products.
One of their beauty secrets was sambrani smoke (benzoin resin). Besides helping dry wet hair, this age-old practice is believed to offer several benefits for hair, scalp and even mental well-being.
Ancient Tradition
South Indian households in particular have been following this practice for generations. It is believed that its fragrant smoke purifies the home and creates a positive atmosphere. Sambrani has also traditionally been used after bathing babies, since it was thought to help keep them warm and reduce the chances of catching a cold. The practice was more popular in the rainy season when high humidity makes it difficult for hair to dry completely.
Helps Dry the Scalp and May Reduce Dandruff
During the rainy and winter seasons, damp weather can leave the scalp wet for longer after a hair wash. A persistently damp scalp may create conditions that encourage fungal growth, itchiness and dandruff. According to traditional practices, exposing freshly washed hair to sambrani smoke helps absorb excess moisture from the scalp and hair roots, allowing the hair to dry more thoroughly.
In many homes, sambrani is also burned with herbs such as neem leaves and tulsi. These herbs have antibacterial and antifungal properties according to Ayurveda. While the smoke may help freshen the scalp, scientific evidence supporting these specific benefits is still limited.
The gentle warmth from sambrani smoke is believed to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp. Better blood flow may help deliver nutrients more efficiently to the hair follicles, which can support stronger hair roots and healthier hair growth. Although this belief is rooted in traditional practices, more scientific research is needed to confirm its effects on hair growth.
A Calming Ritual
If your hair stays damp for too long after getting caught in the rain or after a wash, it can sometimes develop an unpleasant odour. Sambrani acts as a natural fragrance, leaving a pleasant aroma in one's mane that can last hours. Many people continue to use it simply because they enjoy the fresh scent it leaves behind. The soothing fragrance of sambrani is not just associated with hair care. Many people find its aroma relaxing and comforting. It is often used during prayers and meditation because it creates a sense of calm. Some also believe its natural antimicrobial properties may help reduce scalp itchiness, although more research is needed to establish these benefits.
Use It in Moderation
While sambrani remains a cherished traditional practice, experts advise against using it too frequently. Regularly inhaling smoke of any kind may not be good for lung health. If you wish to try this method, limiting it to once a week or a fortnight is generally considered a safer approach. People with asthma, allergies or other respiratory conditions should be especially cautious and avoid prolonged exposure to the smoke.
Like many traditional remedies, sambrani can be a pleasant self-care ritual when used occasionally. However, it should complement but not replace good hair hygiene, a balanced diet and proper scalp care.
(Disclaimer: The information and recommendations provided herein are for your understanding only. You should seek the advice of a hair professional before following them.)
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