An Unforgettable, Energetic Opportunity: Participants Gush After Sunday's Fit Hoga Bharat Event
ETV Bharat's 30 Days Health Challenge, organised with Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil at the Mayuri Film office and online, is receiving a flood of compliments.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: There's good news for health enthusiasts of Hyderabad. Sunday saw them flocking to Fit Hoga Bharat 30 Days Health Challenge, organised by ETV Bharat at the Mayuri Film Distributors office opposite Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet.
The programme, the last ground meet of which will take place on February 22 at the same premises, invites people to register at the location before events. Enthusiasts across India can register online at https://www.etvbharat.com/fit-hoga-bharat.
The programme was conceived by ETV Bharat and Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil keeping in mind the toll on our health from the fast-pace of the world we inhabit, affecting lifestyles and dietary habits. Sedentary routines, easy access to processed foods, and rising stress levels contribute to obesity, high cholesterol, blood pressure, and other lifestyle disorders. The result? Millions feel tired, sluggish, and worried about their long-term wellbeing.
Fit Hoga Bharat is a free, holistic programme designed to help you reclaim your health, improve heart function, manage cholesterol, and build sustainable fitness habits from the comfort of your home and community. It offers guided workouts, nutrition guidelines, daily support, all within a vibrant community space.
"Free yoga, Zumba, and dance fitness training, regular online sessions supervised by medical experts: We are happy to have such an opportunity. We feel lucky to practice with so many people in person," said participants who physically attended the opening day events at the Fit Hoga Bharat Ground on Sunday.
For the rest, online sessions are being conducted live on the ETV Bharat website, with yoga sessions broadcast at 6 am, Zumba at 7 am, and dance fitness sessions at 7.30 am, helmed by experts like Rashida Sidhpurwala, Vijaya Thupurani, and Vanashree Sharma.
What Is The Health Challenge?
The 'Fit Hoga Bharat - 30 Days Health Challenge' aims to spread awareness on health, lifestyle diseases, and mental and physical fitness. The website contains interviews with medical experts, articles on lifestyle diseases and symptoms, and online classes. All this is being provided completely free to everyone.
Hyderabadis can attend the live sessions in a green, pleasant environment in the early morning, to receive training in easy yoga techniques. On Sunday (February 15), medical experts gave advice and suggestions on reducing impurities and high cholesterol accumulated in the body. To raise enthusiasm, spot prizes were given to participants by Medicover Hospitals, along with water and snacks.
One of the participants, Gangadhar Pani of Sheikhpet, said, "ETV Bharat has undertaken a very good programme with the intention of ensuring that everyone maintains their health by raising awareness. I'm very happy to be participating in the online sessions, and participating in the ground meet on Sunday."
Shamshad from Dilsukhnagar said, "I am happy to be participating in Fit Hoga Bharat. I have been wanting to learn dance fitness for a long time. Today I'm happy for the opportunity to participate in one such session. Everyone should join in."
Participants said the fitness dance under the guidance of Vijaya Thupurani gave them new enthusiasm. They were mesmerised while performing dance steps following musical cues. Earlier, Rashida Sidhpurwala made them practice yoga asanas, explaining breathing, meditation, and other aspects.