An Unforgettable, Energetic Opportunity: Participants Gush After Sunday's Fit Hoga Bharat Event

Hyderabad: There's good news for health enthusiasts of Hyderabad. Sunday saw them flocking to Fit Hoga Bharat 30 Days Health Challenge, organised by ETV Bharat at the Mayuri Film Distributors office opposite Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet.

The programme, the last ground meet of which will take place on February 22 at the same premises, invites people to register at the location before events. Enthusiasts across India can register online at https://www.etvbharat.com/fit-hoga-bharat.

The programme was conceived by ETV Bharat and Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil keeping in mind the toll on our health from the fast-pace of the world we inhabit, affecting lifestyles and dietary habits. Sedentary routines, easy access to processed foods, and rising stress levels contribute to obesity, high cholesterol, blood pressure, and other lifestyle disorders. The result? Millions feel tired, sluggish, and worried about their long-term wellbeing.

Fit Hoga Bharat is a free, holistic programme designed to help you reclaim your health, improve heart function, manage cholesterol, and build sustainable fitness habits from the comfort of your home and community. It offers guided workouts, nutrition guidelines, daily support, all within a vibrant community space.

"Free yoga, Zumba, and dance fitness training, regular online sessions supervised by medical experts: We are happy to have such an opportunity. We feel lucky to practice with so many people in person," said participants who physically attended the opening day events at the Fit Hoga Bharat Ground on Sunday.

For the rest, online sessions are being conducted live on the ETV Bharat website, with yoga sessions broadcast at 6 am, Zumba at 7 am, and dance fitness sessions at 7.30 am, helmed by experts like Rashida Sidhpurwala, Vijaya Thupurani, and Vanashree Sharma.