ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Amsterdam Electronica Duo ANOTR To Make India Debut This November, Here's All You Need To Know About Their Standalone Show

Music producers Jesse van der Heijden and Oguzhan Guney from ANOTR ( Image courtesy the artists )

Amsterdam-based electronic music duo ANOTR will perform in India for the first time on November 14, 2026. The duo will headline a show at JLN Stadium in New Delhi, marking their first standalone performance in the country. ANOTR comprises producers Jesse van der Heijden and Oguzhan Guney. They are known for their house-driven sound that draws from disco, soul and underground electronic music. The Delhi show will feature an extended set built around the duo's groove-focused style. The pair emerged from Amsterdam's club scene and have spent the past decade building an international following. They are also behind NO ART, a music platform and label that has become part of their wider creative identity.