Amsterdam Electronica Duo ANOTR To Make India Debut This November, Here's All You Need To Know About Their Standalone Show
Their India debut adds another destination to an international run that has taken them across some of the world's major dance music markets.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Amsterdam-based electronic music duo ANOTR will perform in India for the first time on November 14, 2026. The duo will headline a show at JLN Stadium in New Delhi, marking their first standalone performance in the country. ANOTR comprises producers Jesse van der Heijden and Oguzhan Guney. They are known for their house-driven sound that draws from disco, soul and underground electronic music.
The Delhi show will feature an extended set built around the duo's groove-focused style. The pair emerged from Amsterdam's club scene and have spent the past decade building an international following. They are also behind NO ART, a music platform and label that has become part of their wider creative identity.
ANOTR have performed at major electronic music festivals and events including Tomorrowland, Coachella, DGTL, Awakenings and CircoLoco. Their India debut adds another destination to an international run that has taken them across some of the world's major dance music markets. Their upcoming Delhi performance marks a significant new chapter for the duo as they expand their footprint into Asia.
Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, said, “ANOTR represents the new generation of electronic artists who are redefining live music through creativity and authenticity. The appetite for electronic music in India continues to grow exponentially and we're committed to being at the forefront of that journey by curating experiences that push the culture forward.”
Karan Narang, Founder, Paradox, said, “ANOTR's first show in India is a moment we've been looking forward to for a long time. Their approach to music, their energy on the dancefloor and the culture they've built around NO ART make them a natural fit for what we want to create with this show.” Tickets for the event are available exclusively through BookMyShow.
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