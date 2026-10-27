ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Grammy-Winning Sarod Players Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash Brought Samaagam To Prestigious Ensemble In San Diego

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons performing with La Jolla Symphony & Chorus in San Diego ( Special arrangement )

Following their historic Grammy win for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, brought their celebrated concerto Samaagam to the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus as part of the ensemble’s 2026-27 season. Conducted by Sameer Patel, the performance was held at Mandeville Auditorium.

The 2026 Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording recognised Meditations, a contemplative collaboration featuring the Dalai Lama’s reflections on peace, compassion and universal responsibility, interwoven with music by Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan and Ayaan, the album brought together artists united by the belief that music can transcend borders. This spirit of unity lies at the heart of Samaagam, a Sanskrit word meaning “confluence” or “flowing together.” Composed in 2009 at the invitation of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the concerto brings the expressive depth of the sarod into dialogue with the rich textures of a Western symphony orchestra.