Grammy-Winning Sarod Players Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash Brought Samaagam To Prestigious Ensemble In San Diego
Conducted by Sameer Patel, the performance took place at Mandeville Auditorium in San Diego, California.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Following their historic Grammy win for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, brought their celebrated concerto Samaagam to the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus as part of the ensemble’s 2026-27 season. Conducted by Sameer Patel, the performance was held at Mandeville Auditorium.
The 2026 Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording recognised Meditations, a contemplative collaboration featuring the Dalai Lama’s reflections on peace, compassion and universal responsibility, interwoven with music by Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan and Ayaan, the album brought together artists united by the belief that music can transcend borders. This spirit of unity lies at the heart of Samaagam, a Sanskrit word meaning “confluence” or “flowing together.” Composed in 2009 at the invitation of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the concerto brings the expressive depth of the sarod into dialogue with the rich textures of a Western symphony orchestra.
Drawing on nearly a dozen ragas, the work unfolds as a “bouquet of ragas,” moving between meditative drones, intricate rhythmic patterns, lyrical compositions and improvisatory passages. Rather than blending the two traditions at the expense of their individuality, Samaagam seeks to preserve the essence of each while discovering the musical connections that unite them.
“I have always valued the Western world for its discipline, tradition, conduct and sensitivity. Like cosmic divinity, music knows few barriers or boundaries. I have always admired and enjoyed listening to European classical musicians like Beethoven, Bach, Brahms and Russia’s Tchaikovsky,” said Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.
Amaan Ali Bangash reflected on the freedom that defines Indian classical music.
“Our renditions are often compared with jazz, which is not misplaced. There is scope for improvisations in both the disciplines, but in a different manner. The message of Indian classical music is freedom within the discipline,” said Amaan.
For Ayaan Ali Bangash, music also carries an ancient spiritual and scientific heritage, rooted in the Vedic tradition and the enduring significance of sound. Together, the three musicians represent a living legacy of the Senia Bangash gharana, continuing generations of sarod artistry while exploring new possibilities for Indian classical music on the international stage.
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