Audio-Visual Ode To India’s Wildlife: WWF-India Goodwill Ambassadors And Sarod Maestros Amaan Ali Bangash And Ayaan Ali Bangash Are ‘Celebrating Our Tigers’ With Upcoming Album
Their 7-track album puts a spotlight on India’s iconic tiger habitats: Jim Corbett, Bandhavgarh, Ranthambore, Kabini, Kaziranga, Pench and the Sundarbans
Published : February 13, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Fresh off their on-stage collaboration with British pop star Yungblud at Lollapalooza India, and their acclaimed collaboration on Gorillaz’ ninth studio album The Mountain as well as the Grammy-winning Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have been named the Goodwill Ambassadors for WWF-India.
Marking this meaningful association, the duo announced the worldwide release of their latest album, Celebrating Our Tigers, a powerful seven-track musical homage to India’s iconic wild tiger population and the landscapes they call home. The album will be released on February 20, 2026.
What Are The Songs About?
The album takes listeners on an evocative sonic journey through India’s diverse wilderness, tracing landscapes critical to tiger conservation. From the historic forests of Jim Corbett National Park, India’s first national park, to the storied terrains of Bandhavgarh, once ruled by the legendary tiger Charger, the compositions vividly capture the spirit of the wild. The journey continues through the serene forts and lakes of Ranthambore, Kabini’s mist-covered backwaters, the timeless teak forests of Pench, immortalized as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book and the biodiverse expanse of Kaziranga along the river Brahmaputra.
A special highlight of the album is the track Kabini, which features Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash, the teenage twin grandsons of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash. Their involvement symbolizes a personal and intergenerational commitment to wildlife conservation.
Launched in association with WWF-India, one of the country’s leading conservation organisations founded in 1969, Celebrating Our Tigers reflects a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. As internationally acclaimed musicians and sons of the legendary Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the young classical music brother-duo continue to use their artistry as a platform to spotlight India’s rich natural heritage, demonstrating how music can transcend borders and inspire meaningful action.
Artists Speak
Said Amaan Ali Bangash in a statement, “We aimed to craft an immersive experience that echoes the raw beauty and majesty of India’s wilderness. Every note is a tribute to these magnificent creatures and to the tireless efforts of those who protect them. We hope this album deepens listeners’ connection with nature and inspires a renewed commitment to preserving our planet’s biodiversity.”
Ayaan Ali Bangash added, “This project has been an incredibly moving journey, allowing us to explore the sonic landscapes of India’s tiger reserves. Collaborating with WWF-India and witnessing conservation successes firsthand has been so inspiring. Music has the power to communicate emotion and stories beyond words, and with Celebrating Our Tigers, we invite listeners to celebrate this conservation triumph and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect these iconic animals for generations to come.”
Dr Sejal Worah, Programme Director, WWF-India stated, "We are delighted to welcome Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash as WWF-India Goodwill Ambassadors. Their album, Celebrating Our Tigers beautifully blends music and nature, drawing attention to the majesty of India’s tigers and the landscapes they inhabit. Many of these landscapes face ongoing threats, and WWF-India’s work to conserve these critical ecosystems and the wildlife within them will receive an added boost through the awareness created by this album."
‘Celebrating Our Tigers’ arrives at a pivotal moment, as India’s wild tiger population shows a heartening rise due to sustained and effective conservation efforts. The album stands as a tribute not only to the tigers themselves, but also to the forests, conservation initiatives, and organizations dedicated to safeguarding India’s ecological legacy. The consistent support of PM Narendra Modi for tiger conservation and recognising it as vital to sustainable development served as a significant inspiration for the album. The music highlights India’s exemplary record in wildlife conservation, offering a global model for sustainability while underscoring the deep cultural bond between the nation and its natural environment.
Celebrating Our Tigers features original compositions by Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, produced by Kabir Sehgal. Accompanying musicians include Subir Roy (flute), Debashis Halder (sarangi), Uday Mukherjee (tabla and percussion), Deb Sankar Roy (violin), Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita (flute), and Uditya Lahkar (percussion). Keyboard programming is by Soumen Kutty Sarkar, with mixing and mastering by Sawan Dutta on select tracks.
Complementing the music is a striking visual collaboration with distinguished wildlife photographers Karam Srivastava (Jim Corbett), Shivang Mehta (Bandhavgarh), Kalyan Varma (Ranthambore), Vikramjit Singh Bal and Rakesh Rana (Kaziranga), along with Anand Bazaar Patrika (Sundarbans), Felis Creations (Kabini), and WWF-India (Kaziranga) whose imagery powerfully enhances the album’s narrative and conservation message.
