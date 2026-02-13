ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Audio-Visual Ode To India’s Wildlife: WWF-India Goodwill Ambassadors And Sarod Maestros Amaan Ali Bangash And Ayaan Ali Bangash Are ‘Celebrating Our Tigers’ With Upcoming Album

Sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash And Ayaan Ali Bangash pay homage to our tigers with their upcoming album ( Image courtesy the artistes )

Fresh off their on-stage collaboration with British pop star Yungblud at Lollapalooza India, and their acclaimed collaboration on Gorillaz’ ninth studio album The Mountain as well as the Grammy-winning Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have been named the Goodwill Ambassadors for WWF-India.

Marking this meaningful association, the duo announced the worldwide release of their latest album, Celebrating Our Tigers, a powerful seven-track musical homage to India’s iconic wild tiger population and the landscapes they call home. The album will be released on February 20, 2026.

What Are The Songs About?

The album takes listeners on an evocative sonic journey through India’s diverse wilderness, tracing landscapes critical to tiger conservation. From the historic forests of Jim Corbett National Park, India’s first national park, to the storied terrains of Bandhavgarh, once ruled by the legendary tiger Charger, the compositions vividly capture the spirit of the wild. The journey continues through the serene forts and lakes of Ranthambore, Kabini’s mist-covered backwaters, the timeless teak forests of Pench, immortalized as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book and the biodiverse expanse of Kaziranga along the river Brahmaputra.

Cover of the upcoming album (Image courtesy the artistes)

A special highlight of the album is the track Kabini, which features Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash, the teenage twin grandsons of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash. Their involvement symbolizes a personal and intergenerational commitment to wildlife conservation.