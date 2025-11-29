Recipe: Aloo Posto Is A Vegan Kolkata Classic | World Vegan Month

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

If you have ever wandered through Kolkata (with its tram system, its ability to balance intellectualism with street-side adda, and its affection for food), you will know that the city doesn’t so much celebrate cuisine as it assumes you’ve shown up for the food. This November-end, as World Vegan Month rolls out, PETA India has bestowed upon Kolkata the title of India’s Most Vegan-Friendly City of 2025. It’s an accolade the city accepts the way a seasoned grandmother accepts compliments on her cooking: and aware that you probably don’t know half of what she’s capable of feeding you. Mayor Firhad Hakim, Mayor and the Hon’ble Minister-In-Charge of West Bengal’s Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, received the award on behalf of the metropolis.

What Makes Kolkata Vegan-Friendly?

Traditional Bengali cuisine is practically a vegan’s treasure chest, though this tends to astonish outsiders who assume the region runs exclusively on maachh, sandesh, and rasgulla. But take a closer look and you’ll find a pantry built on plant-based brilliance: aloo posto, cholar dal, tomato-khejur chutney, puchka, and other dishes that are vegan.

The city’s eateries are equally committed to the cause. Burma Burma and The Flaming Bowl offer stir-fries, creative salads, and tofu. Cafés such as Aldo Café, Out and Beyond, Glenburn Café, and Sienna Store and Café pour plant-milk chai and coffee. The Daily serves vegan cakes and ice creams, Oven to Plate is a fully vegan cloud bakery, and Vegan Daily even supplies mock seafood so you can produce a compassionate maacher jhol without confusing your fish-loving relatives. Add to that Vegan World, Eastern India’s first vegan food distribution company, and you have an ecosystem where being vegan is not a diet but a way of life.

What Is Aloo Posto?

Which brings us, quite naturally and Kolkata-ishly, to Aloo Posto. Aloo Posto is one of those rare dishes that manages to look tranquil and taste profound. It involves potatoes, white poppy seeds, mustard oil. Every Bengali household will swear their recipe is the true one, and they are all correct, because Aloo Posto is more philosophy than formula.

