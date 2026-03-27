ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet Najwan Darwish From Palestine and Other Renowned Poets at Almost Island Dialogues, Which Spans Three Days of Poetry and The Craft of Writing

Presented by Almost Island in collaboration with G5A, the Dialogues are not designed as a festival in the usual sense. There are no hurried panel discussions where five speakers compete for seven minutes each. Instead, the event unfolds with patience: readings that linger in the air, conversations that move gently but thoughtfully, and moments of silence in which language is allowed to settle.

With opinions arriving faster than thought and books being discussed more quickly than they are read, there is something radical about a gathering devoted simply to listening. From 10 to 12 April 2026, cultural space G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture in Mumbai will host the 16th edition of the Almost Island Dialogues, a three-day gathering of international poets and writers that values reflection over spectacle.

Almost Island itself began as an online literary journal founded by poet and writer Sharmistha Mohanty. Over time it has grown into an international forum for writers. With the 2026 edition, the gathering arrives in Mumbai. At its heart lies a belief: literature must not be reduced to information. Almost Island seeks writing that moves inward rather than outward; writing that is philosophical, personal, and attentive to the complex rhythms of thought. The focus is not merely on finished books but on the process of writing: the labour behind the page, the choices of form, the uncertainties of voice, and the long conversations between a writer and the world around them.

The 2026 edition will feature an extraordinary constellation of international voices. Among them is the Palestinian poet Najwan Darwish, widely regarded as one of the most powerful contemporary poets writing in Arabic. His works (translated into more than 20 languages and including English collections) include Nothing More to Lose and Exhausted on the Cross. Also joining the Dialogues is Don Mee Choi, whose work moves between poetry, translation, and political memory. Her KOR–US trilogy, which includes the National Book Award-winning DMZ Colony, explores the intertwined histories of Korea and the United States with remarkable formal invention. Her fellowships (from the MacArthur, Guggenheim, Lannan, and Whiting Foundations) speak not only to her talent but to the global resonance of her work.

When writers such as these gather, the atmosphere becomes electric. Different languages meet. Different histories intersect. For three days, writers and readers will share a space where literature is treated not as a commodity but as a form of attention. For those who care about poetry, craft, and the slow unfolding of ideas, the Dialogues offer something increasingly uncommon: time. Time to hear a poem fully, and time to ask a question that is not hurried.