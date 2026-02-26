ETV Bharat / lifestyle

All-Male Classical Dance Festival Shivaarghya 2026 Will Salute Lord Of Dance Shiva

On the first Sunday of March, when the neem trees in the Qutub Institutional Area stand in stillness, Ganesa Natyalaya will open its doors for Shivaarghya. From 2pm to 8pm on Sunday, 1st March 2026, the halls of Ganesa Natyalaya will resonate with ankle bells, mridangam syllables, the bright clarity of nattuvangam , and the measured stamp of feet that have known discipline longer than applause. This festival is devoted entirely to male dancers of Indian classical traditions, an idea first envisioned in 2019 by the late Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan, and now curated and carried forward by her disciple and daughter, the distinguished Rama Vaidyanathan.

It is easy to forget that in the iconography of Indian art, the supreme dancer is male. Shiva as Nataraja (the Lord of the Dance) holds within his lifted foot the promise of release, and in his damaru the pulse of creation itself. Yet on modern proscenium stages, male classical dancers often stand in the minority, navigating expectation, stereotype, and the question of belonging. Shivaarghya addresses that question not with rhetoric but with rhythm.

Nineteen accomplished artists from across India will gather in Delhi, presenting six classical traditions: Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Sattriya, and Neo-Classical. The diversity of geography mirrors the diversity of form: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata.

The Bharatanatyam segment alone is a confluence of cities and temperaments. Anand Satchidanand arrives from Maharashtra; Athul Balu PP comes from Chennai, accompanied by his young disciple Shamanthaka. Dr. S. Vasudevan, Dr. Himanshu Srivastava, Nilava Sen, Pritam Das, Vinay Tiwari, and Manish Kumar from Delhi bring the capital’s own disciplined energy, joined by Shreyas Nair from Mumbai. Together they will present the geometry and grace of a form that balances devotion with exactitude.

In Kathak, the body becomes both storyteller and percussionist; the ghungroos converse with the tabla. Kathak will be represented by Aditya Garud from Maharashtra, alongside Delhi-based artists Gaurav Shridhar, Ravi Yadav, and Sushant Gaurav. Odissi will unfold through the performances of Rahul Varshney and Vishwanath Mangaraj from Delhi, joined by Rudra Prasad Swain from Bhubaneswar. The tribhangi posture (three bends in the body) will carve lyrical curves in the air, invoking temple sculptures. From Assam’s Sattriya tradition comes Partha Pratim Hazarika, bringing with him the devotional legacy of the monasteries of Majuli. Kuchipudi finds expression in Suryanarayana Rao P. from Bengaluru, whose art blends brisk footwork with expressive storytelling. And in the Neo-Classical style, Shubhojit Khush Das from Kolkata will explore newer choreographic vocabularies while remaining anchored in classical technique.

Kathak artiste Sushant Gaurav (Ganesa Natyalaya)

Kuchipudi artiste Surya Narayana Rao (Ganesa Natyalaya)

If the roster reads like a catalogue of accomplishment, the spirit of the festival remains intimate. Says Smt. Rama Vaidyanathan, President of Ganesa Natyalaya, “Continuing the tradition initiated by my Guru and our founder, late Saroja Vaidyanathan, we are delighted to host the sixth edition of Shivaarghya. It is a space for dialogue, discovery, and renewed appreciation, where performers share both lineage and innovation, and audiences leave with a deeper connection to these art forms.” That word “lineage” is not used lightly in classical dance. It signifies years of apprenticeship, the patient correction of an elbow’s angle, the cultivation of stamina and surrender.

Ganesa Natyalaya has grown into one of Delhi’s most respected Bharatanatyam institutions, hosting over 350 Arangetrams and nurturing Indian as well as international students. Its work extends beyond the privileged classroom; through collaborations with organisations such as the Guild of Service, the Aravindam Foundation, and SARVAM, the institution also offers training to underprivileged children.

Festival details (Ganesa Natyalaya)

The festival is free and open to all. The six hours from afternoon to evening promise immersion rather than mere spectacle.