ETV Bharat / lifestyle

All About Pimple Patches: Can These Little Stickers Really Make Acne Disappear?

Remember when getting a pimple meant waiting patiently for it to disappear? Gen Z and Gen Alpa have a different strategy. They stick a tiny patch on the offending pimple before bed and hope to wake up with clear skin. Enter the pimple patch: a tiny sticker promising to tackle one of humanity’s most persistent beauty problems. Social media is full of videos showing people peeling off these patches in the morning, revealing what looks like a mini science experiment.

But do these little stickers actually work? Can they make pimples disappear overnight, or is this just another beauty trend with good marketing? Let’s find out.

Why Do We Develop Pimples?

Your skin has tiny hair follicles that can get clogged with excess oil, dead skin cells and bacteria. When this happens, the area can become inflamed, with redness, swelling and sometimes a pimple full of pus. Teenage years are particularly prone to acne because of hormonal changes that can increase oil production in the body. One commonly quoted estimate is that about 70% to 80% of adolescents will have acne at some time in their teenage years. But there’s a difference between the occasional pimple and acne (a skin condition that can result in recurring breakouts). If your face looks like it has declared a permanent state of emergency, it may be the latter.

What Is a Pimple Patch, Exactly?

A pimple patch is a small, sticky pad you place right over a spot. It may seem like the latest thing to emerge from the beauty industry’s laboratory, but the technology behind many patches has existed for decades. The most basic pimple patches are made from hydrocolloid, a material typically used in wound dressings. It draws fluid from the skin and helps protect the area while it heals.

Pimple patches became a beauty trend in South Korea before making their way to the rest of the world. Now they come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and colours, even transparent and adorable little stars (apparently even a breakout is due for a makeover).

How Do Pimple Patches Work?

They soak up fluid. Hydrocolloid patches absorb fluid from surface pimples, especially those with a visible white or yellow head. When it is absorbing fluid, the patch often becomes white or cloudy. They prevent you from picking. We know we’re not supposed to pop our pimples. We know this with the certainty of people who have nevertheless spent 20 minutes looking at one in the bathroom mirror. A patch forms a physical barrier that makes it harder to touch, squeeze or pick at the spot. They protect your skin. The patch covers the pimple, helping to protect the area from dirt, friction and repeated touching as it heals. Some have other ingredients added. They may contain ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil. Salicylic acid helps unclog the pores, while tea tree oil may have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. However, these ingredients can also irritate sensitive skin, and not all patches contain them.

Do Pimple Patches Really Work?

The short answer is yes, to a certain degree. The longer answer is that some pimples respond better to them than others do.