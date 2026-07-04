ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Alice In Wonderland Day: How Lewis Carroll's Story Of A Little Girl Changed Literature Forever

There are books that become bestsellers or classics. Then there are books that slip into the foundations of our culture until it becomes impossible to imagine a world without them. Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and its sequel, Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There (1871), belong in that last category.

They are so thoroughly woven into our language, imagination, and popular culture that we scarcely notice them anymore. We “go down rabbit holes.” We grin like Cheshire Cats. We describe impossible situations as being “through the looking glass.” The Mad Hatter has become shorthand for eccentricity, and the Queen of Hearts remains the gold standard for spectacularly bad management.

As we celebrate Alice In Wonderland Day today, it's worth noting that few books have contributed so many permanent residents to the English language as they did. That is quite an achievement for a story that began as an improvised tale told to three children during a leisurely boat trip on the River Thames. Author Lewis Carroll (born Charles Lutwidge Dodgson) was a mathematics lecturer at Oxford with a fondness for logic, puzzles, and photography. He had no intention of rewriting children's literature. He simply wanted to entertain a little girl named Alice Liddell, who insisted that the story be written down. Fortunately for the rest of us, she was persistent!

Before Alice, Children's Books Were Good for You

The world of children's literature before Alice was exhausting. Victorian adults believed stories should improve children rather than merely delight them. Young readers were expected to absorb moral lessons with every page. Heroes were obedient. Villains were punished. Virtue was rewarded with reliability.

Carroll looked at this worthy tradition and, whether intentionally or not, gleefully ignored it. Wonderland has no obvious moral. Nobody becomes particularly wiser. The adults are irrational. Authority figures are ridiculous. The rules change without warning. In fact, logic itself seems to have wandered off for tea. For perhaps the first time on such a grand scale, a children's book existed simply because imagination deserved to exist.

Combined edition of Alice's Adventures In Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass (Getty Images)

Nonsense That Made Perfect Sense

Carroll proved that nonsense could be intelligent. The conversations in Wonderland often collapse into absurdity, yet beneath the silliness lies intricate wordplay, mathematical precision, philosophical puzzles, and gentle satire aimed at Victorian society.

The Mad Hatter's riddles aren't merely funny. They force readers to think about language itself. Humpty Dumpty's insistence that words mean whatever he chooses them to mean now feels uncannily relevant in an age of political spin, internet arguments, and endlessly shifting definitions. Carroll showed that children's books didn't need to speak down to children. Instead, they could invite them upward. Generations of writers would follow.