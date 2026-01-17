Not Goa, Nor Gokarna But Alibaug Is Becoming The Chill Coastal Getaway For Smart Travellers, Where Virat-Anushka And Other Celebs Build Luxury Vacation Homes
Alibaug is ideal for slow travellers, families, couples, and even solo visitors who enjoy their own company.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
If you’ve ever returned from a “relaxing holiday” feeling like you need another holiday just to recover from it, Alibaug might be your emotional support destination. This coastal town in Maharashtra (about 100 km from Mumbai) has mastered something many tourist hotspots never quite figure out: how to welcome visitors without overwhelming them.
Alibaug doesn’t flash neon signs begging you to have fun. It simply exists, calmly, with its palm-lined roads, quiet beaches, old forts, fishing villages, and sunsets that don’t require a filter. That’s precisely why travellers from across India (Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad) are adding it to their “repeat visit” list. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have invested heavily here, buying acres of land and building vacation homes. But for visitors, that’s just background trivia. The real draw is that Alibaug offers something increasingly rare: a beach holiday that doesn’t feel like a performance.
New Popularity
Once known mainly for secluded villas owned by South Mumbai’s elite, Alibaug is becoming more mainstream but not in a way that scares off visitors. Luxury gated communities and improved infrastructure have made the town more visitor-friendly, not less charming. For tourists, this means better roads, better services, cleaner spaces, and more accommodation options. It’s development that mostly stays in the background, letting the landscape take centre stage.
And importantly, Alibaug still shuts down early. Nights are quiet. The stars are visible. Your phone battery lasts longer because you’re not constantly documenting chaos.
Why Alibaug Works For Tourists
Alibaug is not trying to be Goa. And that’s its greatest strength. There are no all-night party strips, no aggressive itineraries, and no pressure to “do” anything. You can wake up late, eat fresh seafood, walk along the shore, read a book, take a nap, and still feel like you’ve fully experienced the place. It’s the kind of destination that respects your need for rest. For travellers from non-coastal cities, Alibaug offers an easy introduction to seaside living. The beaches (Varsoli, Kihim, Awas, Nagaon) are wide, clean, and largely uncrowded on weekdays. Even on weekends, things stay manageable. The Arabian Sea here feels less chaotic, more companionable.
How To Get There
One of Alibaug’s biggest advantages for tourists is accessibility. From Mumbai, visitors can take a ferry from the Gateway of India or Bhaucha Dhakka: an experience that already feels like the holiday has begun. For those travelling from other states, Mumbai or Pune make convenient entry points, followed by a scenic road journey. Unlike many hill stations or beach towns, getting to Alibaug doesn’t involve hairpin bends, altitude sickness, or existential dread. You arrive feeling intact, which is underrated.
What To Do
Alibaug is ideal for slow travellers, families, couples, and even solo visitors who enjoy their own company. You can explore historic sites like Kolaba Fort, accessible during low tide, where the sea literally decides when you’re allowed to visit. You can cycle through villages, watch fishermen at work, or visit quiet temples and old churches that feel more lived-in than touristed.
Food: Fresh fish, prawns, bombil, and crab are staples, often cooked simply and perfectly. Many homestays and small eateries serve traditional Malvani and Konkani dishes that don’t need fancy descriptions to impress you. The café scene has improved significantly: good coffee, artisanal bakeries, and beach-facing brunch spots now coexist peacefully with local seafood joints.
The best activity, though, is doing nothing. Sitting by the sea. Watching the sky change colours. Remembering what your shoulders feel like when they’re not permanently tense.
Where to Stay
Tourists today are spoiled for choice in Alibaug. You’ll find everything from budget homestays and eco-resorts to stylish villas and boutique hotels. Many accommodations are designed to blend into the landscape, offering privacy, greenery, and open spaces rather than towering structures. This makes Alibaug especially appealing to travellers who want comfort without crowds. Families appreciate the safety and space. Couples enjoy the privacy. Solo travellers enjoy not being interrogated by overly enthusiastic tour operators.
Who Should Visit Alibaug?
Alibaug is perfect if you:
- Want a beach holiday without crowds
- Are travelling with family or older parents
- Need a mental reset more than nightlife
- Enjoy food, nature, and unhurried days
- Want a destination that feels authentic but comfortable
If your idea of a great vacation involves loud music till 4 am and checking off 10 attractions a day, this may not be your place. But if you want to return home rested, Alibaug understands you. You go to Alibaug thinking you’ll stay for a few days. You leave wondering why you don’t visit more often.
Read more: