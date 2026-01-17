ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Not Goa, Nor Gokarna But Alibaug Is Becoming The Chill Coastal Getaway For Smart Travellers, Where Virat-Anushka And Other Celebs Build Luxury Vacation Homes

If you’ve ever returned from a “relaxing holiday” feeling like you need another holiday just to recover from it, Alibaug might be your emotional support destination. This coastal town in Maharashtra (about 100 km from Mumbai) has mastered something many tourist hotspots never quite figure out: how to welcome visitors without overwhelming them.

Alibaug doesn’t flash neon signs begging you to have fun. It simply exists, calmly, with its palm-lined roads, quiet beaches, old forts, fishing villages, and sunsets that don’t require a filter. That’s precisely why travellers from across India (Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad) are adding it to their “repeat visit” list. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have invested heavily here, buying acres of land and building vacation homes. But for visitors, that’s just background trivia. The real draw is that Alibaug offers something increasingly rare: a beach holiday that doesn’t feel like a performance.

Once known mainly for secluded villas owned by South Mumbai’s elite, Alibaug is becoming more mainstream but not in a way that scares off visitors. Luxury gated communities and improved infrastructure have made the town more visitor-friendly, not less charming. For tourists, this means better roads, better services, cleaner spaces, and more accommodation options. It’s development that mostly stays in the background, letting the landscape take centre stage.

And importantly, Alibaug still shuts down early. Nights are quiet. The stars are visible. Your phone battery lasts longer because you’re not constantly documenting chaos.

Alibaug is not trying to be Goa. And that’s its greatest strength. There are no all-night party strips, no aggressive itineraries, and no pressure to “do” anything. You can wake up late, eat fresh seafood, walk along the shore, read a book, take a nap, and still feel like you’ve fully experienced the place. It’s the kind of destination that respects your need for rest. For travellers from non-coastal cities, Alibaug offers an easy introduction to seaside living. The beaches (Varsoli, Kihim, Awas, Nagaon) are wide, clean, and largely uncrowded on weekdays. Even on weekends, things stay manageable. The Arabian Sea here feels less chaotic, more companionable.

