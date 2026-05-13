ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Alia Bhatt Goes Full Riviera Princess On Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

As a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Alia stepped onto the red carpet in a blush-toned gown by Tamara Ralph that managed to look soft, dramatic, elegant and mildly intimidating all at once. The strapless gown featured a curved bustier neckline and a sharply structured corset-style bodice that cinched perfectly at the waist. According to Ralph’s Instagram description, it was a “bright coral silk crepe marocain corseted column dress” with a plunging graphic cutout detail.

There are two kinds of people at Cannes. The first kind arrive at the French Riviera wearing humongous sunglasses and spend three days pretending they accidentally bumped into cinema. The second kind are people like Alia Bhatt, who casually walk onto the red carpet looking like somebody commissioned a dream and then somehow brought it to life. After making what can only be described as a floating-through-Europe kind of appearance earlier in the day, Alia returned for her big Cannes 2026 red carpet moment and upstaged other international celebrities there.

Here’s the thing that made it feel particularly Alia: the styling didn’t stop at polished Hollywood glamour. Draped around her arms was a matching dupatta-inspired detail. Styled by Rhea Kapoor (who increasingly seems to operate like fashion’s very efficient fairy godmothe), Alia accessorised the look with serious jewellery. She wore pieces from Chopard, including square-cut diamond earrings and an asscher-cut diamond ring. And then came the necklace. Rhea Kapoor later revealed on Instagram that the statement neckpiece featured a staggering 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, centred around a 5.53-carat Golconda-type 2A diamond.

The entire look was completed with a dramatic silk voile chiffon scarf trailing behind her, fluttering in the breeze in that very specific Cannes way that says, “Yes, I planned for wind.” Earlier in the day, though, Alia had already given fashion watchers something to obsess over. Because why stop at one excellent outfit when you can emotionally destabilise Pinterest twice?

The 1950s style dress for Alia's daytime appearance was designed by Yash Patil (Getty Images)

For her daytime appearance, she wore a custom ensemble by designer Yash Patil that nodded to 1950s silhouettes. Inspired by old Hollywood glamour, the outfit featured a structured bodice with angular cups, a drop waist and a voluminous skirt layered with ombré-dyed silk organza and tulle. What elevated the look further was the artistry. Hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi, the ensemble paid tribute to the French Riviera itself, with dreamy landscapes, lavender fields and soft romance woven into the fabric.

This is only her second appearance at the festival after her widely discussed debut in 2025, when she wore a sari-inspired custom Gucci ensemble. Yet she already seems to understand the assignment: Cannes is not about dressing safely. It is about storytelling.