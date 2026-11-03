ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Top Norwegian DJ Alan Walker Is Coming Back To India This March For A 6-City Tour, Here's All You Need To Know

Alan Walker has announced World of Walker Season 2: Legend of Atlantis in India for March 2027. Following the tour’s global premiere in North America, Legend of Atlantis will arrive in India before travelling on to Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.

Alan Walker’s connection with India has been built on some of the biggest moments the country has seen. After his debut India tour in 2016, Legend of Atlantis will mark his sixth tour of the country in a decade. His previous India tour featured surprise appearances from Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan while singer Guru Randhawa and the Shillong Chamber Choir joined Alan Walker on stage for a special performance together. That momentum continued recently when Alan Walker performed at the opening of BMIC (Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup 2026) on 30 October, drawing 4500 people on-ground. With Legend of Atlantis, the plan is to build on the scale of these earlier moments and go further.

Alan Walker said, “India has been with me since the start of my journey, and the energy I've felt in every show here is something I've carried with me around the world. Legend of Atlantis is the biggest chapter of World of Walker yet, and it felt right to open it in India. I can't wait to share this album live with my fans.”

Legend of Atlantis is the next chapter in the World of Walker story. As the producer of the tour, District aims to bring to life the immersive universe Alan Walker has built across music, gaming and visual storytelling that has connected with millions of fans worldwide.