ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes Full Royal Drama At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation by l'Oreal Paris for the Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris ( Getty Images )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Paris looking like she has been personally appointed by the monarchy to remind everyone what glamour is supposed to look like. On Monday, Aishwarya closed L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé at Place Joffre, with the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire providing the sort of background that makes even an ordinary walk to the coffee machine feel underdressed.

The show, themed “Express Your Worth,” brought together an international cast of L’Oréal ambassadors and celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda and Céline Dion. But Aishwarya was not there to blend in. She arrived in black, and then she added burgundy hair. The look came from Syrian luxury designer Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture collection and was conceptualised and styled by Mohit Rai, with styling also credited to Tarang Agarwal and Chintan Shah in coverage of the look. Fans quickly filled social media with references to royalty, praising her runway presence, poise and the dramatic new hair. Ash and other celebs cheer singer Céline Dion at the end of the runway during the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris 'Express Your Worth' show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Getty Images) It was a two-piece black velvet gown with sculptural panelling and elaborate three-dimensional fringe embroidery. Over it came the real piece of theatre: a sweeping cape covered in crystals that caught the light as she moved. This is not an outfit that enters a room. This is an outfit that sends the room a calendar invitation. The velvet gave the look its depth, the sculptural construction supplied the architecture and the fringe embroidery added movement. Then the crystal-covered cape came along and basically said, “Yes, we will be needing our own lighting department.” It was regal without being traditionally princessy. Importantly, it gave Aishwarya the kind of silhouette that works particularly well on a runway, where clothes have to communicate from several metres away rather than merely look good in a mirror.