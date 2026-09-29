Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes Full Royal Drama At Paris Fashion Week
With red hair, black velvet and a glittering cape, Ash looked less like someone attending Paris Fashion Week and more like a queen.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Paris looking like she has been personally appointed by the monarchy to remind everyone what glamour is supposed to look like. On Monday, Aishwarya closed L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé at Place Joffre, with the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire providing the sort of background that makes even an ordinary walk to the coffee machine feel underdressed.
The show, themed “Express Your Worth,” brought together an international cast of L’Oréal ambassadors and celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda and Céline Dion. But Aishwarya was not there to blend in. She arrived in black, and then she added burgundy hair.
The look came from Syrian luxury designer Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture collection and was conceptualised and styled by Mohit Rai, with styling also credited to Tarang Agarwal and Chintan Shah in coverage of the look. Fans quickly filled social media with references to royalty, praising her runway presence, poise and the dramatic new hair.
It was a two-piece black velvet gown with sculptural panelling and elaborate three-dimensional fringe embroidery. Over it came the real piece of theatre: a sweeping cape covered in crystals that caught the light as she moved. This is not an outfit that enters a room. This is an outfit that sends the room a calendar invitation. The velvet gave the look its depth, the sculptural construction supplied the architecture and the fringe embroidery added movement. Then the crystal-covered cape came along and basically said, “Yes, we will be needing our own lighting department.”
It was regal without being traditionally princessy. Importantly, it gave Aishwarya the kind of silhouette that works particularly well on a runway, where clothes have to communicate from several metres away rather than merely look good in a mirror.
Ash Changed Her Hair To Burgundy Red
If you had looked at the dress and thought, Lovely. Perhaps we are done now, Aishwarya had news for you. Her signature dark hair was replaced by a rich burgundy-red shade. The red was deep rather than cartoonishly bright, sitting somewhere between wine, cherry and the colour of an expensive velvet sofa. It worked with the black gown rather than competing with it, giving the otherwise monochromatic look a flash of warmth. The hair also made the styling feel more contemporary.
Aishwarya has spent much of her public life being associated with an instantly recognisable beauty signature: long dark hair, luminous skin, defined eyes and that red lip that could probably survive a diplomatic crisis. So, changing the hair colour was the equivalent of moving the furniture around in a room everyone thought they knew.
The clever thing about the makeup was that it did not attempt to compete with the couture. Aishwarya's complexion remained polished and luminous, while the eyes were defined without becoming excessively theatrical. The bold red lip brought back one of her most recognisable beauty signatures.
The Ash Effect
There was also a crown-like headpiece, which is where the look fully committed to its royal fantasy. With the red hair, black velvet and glittering cape, Aishwarya looked less like someone attending Paris Fashion Week and more like she had been summoned to Versailles to settle a particularly complicated inheritance dispute. There is another reason the look worked: Aishwarya knows how to walk into a fashion moment without looking like she is desperately trying to create one. She has been a fixture of L’Oréal Paris’ global beauty universe for years, and her presence at Le Défilé has become almost part of the Paris Fashion Week landscape.
Aishwarya also shared a warm moment with Céline Dion during the show, with the two holding hands, hugging and dancing together, with the Eiffel Tower glowing in the background.
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