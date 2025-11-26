How Air Pollution Affects Your Scalp Health, And What You Can Do About It
Air pollution doesn’t just hang in the air like some distant environmental crisis, but settles right on your head, quite literally.
It is that time of the year again when pollution levels go beyond the measurable limits, and efforts made to control it are mostly ineffective. The irony is, we frequently overlook the negative effects of pollution on our bodies, hair, and skin, despite the fact that we are still deeply concerned about its detrimental effects on our respiratory systems. Continuous exposure to pollutants causes the hair to become harsh, dry, and brittle. Air pollution doesn’t just hang in the air like some distant environmental crisis — it settles right on your head, quite literally.
Imagine stepping out for a normal day, and before you know it, tiny particles of dust, smoke, and all those unpronounceable chemicals from vehicle exhausts are sitting on your scalp like unwanted tenants. Over time, they clog pores, weaken hair roots, and make your scalp feel itchy, greasy, or dry... sometimes all at once. While we may still care for the skin with moisturisers and cleansers, hair often goes uncared for. A study published in the Polish Journal of Environmental Studies says that continuous exposure to the PM (particulate matter) in the air causes oxidative stress in the body, which leads to hair damage and scalp problems such as dermatitis.
Scalp Care
“Our first step to save our hair should be to use a mild shampoo and conditioner to prevent greasiness, and cover the scalp area with a scarf or cap as a precaution when stepping out. However, if you want to reverse the effects of pollution and shield your hair and scalp from additional harm, incorporate henna into your routine haircare as it has miraculous qualities. This is mostly due to Henna's numerous advantages for the scalp, hair, and roots,” says Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil.
Henna reduces the possibility of contaminants that could irritate and trigger allergies by conditioning and cleaning the area. It lends lustre to your hair and guarantees that your hair is flowing as beautifully as it was before the pollution affected it. The thin layer that forms after washing the henna off protects the hair from further harm in the event of prolonged exposure.
“Ayurvedic beauty solutions have undergone numerous transformations, as evidenced by the fact that it is currently offered in ready-to-use form as henna cream,” says Angelon. When combined with Brazilian herbs, the hair becomes strong and glossy, and various combinations provide vivid hues. Additionally, it heals and conditions the hair, making it possible to reverse the negative effects of pollution.
Avoid Harsh Dyes
Says Dr. BL Jangid, a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon based in New Delhi, “Since hair care products contain PPD, DEA, TEA, resorcinol, hydrogen peroxide, and parabens, you must be sure they are devoid of harsh chemical dyes. Long-term use may cause acute reactions.” He explains, “As everyone knows, ammonia is deadly, but its derivatives, including ethanolamine, dimethylamine, and triethanolamine, can be even more dangerous. Sulphates and phthalates might cause thyroid problems or hormonal imbalances.” So, before purchasing any product for your haircare routine, make sure to carefully read the label.
To improve your general inner strength and immunity, it's also a good idea to make some dietary adjustments, such as consuming enough seasonal fruits and vegetables. Says Angelon, “A warm oil massage at the end of the day can help reduce the negative effects of pollution on your hair. In addition to reducing stress, it allows the hair and scalp to absorb all the nutrients found in henna cream.”
A little care will go a long way in ensuring that our hair is healthy from inside and outside.
