ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How Air Pollution Affects Your Scalp Health, And What You Can Do About It

It is that time of the year again when pollution levels go beyond the measurable limits, and efforts made to control it are mostly ineffective. The irony is, we frequently overlook the negative effects of pollution on our bodies, hair, and skin, despite the fact that we are still deeply concerned about its detrimental effects on our respiratory systems. Continuous exposure to pollutants causes the hair to become harsh, dry, and brittle. Air pollution doesn’t just hang in the air like some distant environmental crisis — it settles right on your head, quite literally.

Imagine stepping out for a normal day, and before you know it, tiny particles of dust, smoke, and all those unpronounceable chemicals from vehicle exhausts are sitting on your scalp like unwanted tenants. Over time, they clog pores, weaken hair roots, and make your scalp feel itchy, greasy, or dry... sometimes all at once. While we may still care for the skin with moisturisers and cleansers, hair often goes uncared for. A study published in the Polish Journal of Environmental Studies says that continuous exposure to the PM (particulate matter) in the air causes oxidative stress in the body, which leads to hair damage and scalp problems such as dermatitis.

Scalp Care

“Our first step to save our hair should be to use a mild shampoo and conditioner to prevent greasiness, and cover the scalp area with a scarf or cap as a precaution when stepping out. However, if you want to reverse the effects of pollution and shield your hair and scalp from additional harm, incorporate henna into your routine haircare as it has miraculous qualities. This is mostly due to Henna's numerous advantages for the scalp, hair, and roots,” says Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil.

Henna reduces the possibility of contaminants that could irritate and trigger allergies by conditioning and cleaning the area. It lends lustre to your hair and guarantees that your hair is flowing as beautifully as it was before the pollution affected it. The thin layer that forms after washing the henna off protects the hair from further harm in the event of prolonged exposure.