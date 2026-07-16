AI Appreciation Day 2026: Expert-Backed AI Hacks To Improve Your Health, Money And Lifestyle
ETV Bharat asked experts from healthcare, education, travel and finance to share practical ways artificial intelligence can work for you.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Who cares about robot uprisings and sentient toasters? Gloriously boring is the best AI. It can help you find a psychotherapist without having to spend three evenings comparing websites. Instead of scrolling for 40 minutes, it can suggest a movie you’ll actually like. It can catch fraud before your bank does.
On AI Appreciation Day, ETV Bharat asked experts from healthcare, education, travel and finance to share practical ways to make AI work for you. Here are their top tips:
1. Plan Your Holiday Itinerary
Today, there are many travel platforms that create personalised itineraries for you based on your interests, travel dates and budget. The natural language understanding of AI-powered travel platforms is far superior to traditional keyword searches, says Varun Arora, Co-founder at EkoStay. “Be specific,” he says. Instead of typing “Goa villa”, enter a prompt like “Beachfront pet-friendly villa for six friends”. If you are going to the mountains, a good prompt would be “Good internet, fireplace, quiet mountain stay.”
2. Visualise Your Dream Home
Many interior designers now use AI-generated floor plans and photorealistic walkthroughs. “Ask your designer if they can do a virtual walkthrough before you approve a renovation. It is so much easier to move a virtual wall than a real one,” suggests Vivek Birodkar Associate Director, Design & Build, Eleganz Interiors.
3. Let AI Watch Your Money
More and more banks and payment apps are using AI to spot unusual transactions in real time. “Keep fraud alerts switched on in your banking apps. Artificial intelligence can often detect suspicious activity much sooner than a human can,” says S Anand, Founder & CEO, PaySprint.
4. Movie Recommendations
Recommendation engines have become quite good at learning your tastes. “Skip the search through hundreds of titles. Let AI recommendations point the way. You may also find local movies and shows that you would never have heard of otherwise,” says Kaushik Das, Founder and CEO, AAO NXT.
5. Find The Right Therapist
It can be intimidating to find a therapist you can open up to. Nupoor Mohan, Founder & CEO of The Full Circle says that AI-powered mental health platforms can help you discover your options based on what you’re going through, explain different ways to approach therapy, and help you prepare for your first appointment.
6. Use AI To Get Organised
Healthcare AI is most effective when it enables doctors and patients to organise information quickly.
Get faster insights with trusted AI-based healthcare platforms, says Smriti Tandon, Co-Founder, Online Chikitsa Mitra and 120by80. “However, any decision on diagnosis and treatment should be taken by a qualified medical professional,” she cautions.
7. Learn New Skills
“AI tutors can explain difficult concepts in different ways, generate practice questions and adapt lessons to your pace. It's like having a patient teacher who will happily clarify algebra for the fifth time,” says Ripneet Singh, Chief Communication and Admission Officer, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology. Singh is quick to add that you should not outsource your thinking. “Work with AI as a collaborator, not a substitute,” he says. “If you are studying, writing or problem-solving, get AI to speed it up but keep your critical thinking, creativity and judgement switched on.”
The greatest AI is not the noisiest. It’s the sort that works behind the scenes when you book a holiday, stream a film, spot a fraudulent payment, prepare for therapy or understand a difficult lesson. It becomes so useful that you don't even notice it anymore, like electricity or wifi or that one friend who always knows the restaurant to book. That’s probably the highest compliment you can pay on AI Appreciation Day.
Also read: