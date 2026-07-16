ETV Bharat / lifestyle

AI Appreciation Day 2026: Expert-Backed AI Hacks To Improve Your Health, Money And Lifestyle

Who cares about robot uprisings and sentient toasters? Gloriously boring is the best AI. It can help you find a psychotherapist without having to spend three evenings comparing websites. Instead of scrolling for 40 minutes, it can suggest a movie you’ll actually like. It can catch fraud before your bank does.

On AI Appreciation Day, ETV Bharat asked experts from healthcare, education, travel and finance to share practical ways to make AI work for you. Here are their top tips:

1. Plan Your Holiday Itinerary

Today, there are many travel platforms that create personalised itineraries for you based on your interests, travel dates and budget. The natural language understanding of AI-powered travel platforms is far superior to traditional keyword searches, says Varun Arora, Co-founder at EkoStay. “Be specific,” he says. Instead of typing “Goa villa”, enter a prompt like “Beachfront pet-friendly villa for six friends”. If you are going to the mountains, a good prompt would be “Good internet, fireplace, quiet mountain stay.”

2. Visualise Your Dream Home

Many interior designers now use AI-generated floor plans and photorealistic walkthroughs. “Ask your designer if they can do a virtual walkthrough before you approve a renovation. It is so much easier to move a virtual wall than a real one,” suggests Vivek Birodkar Associate Director, Design & Build, Eleganz Interiors.

3. Let AI Watch Your Money

More and more banks and payment apps are using AI to spot unusual transactions in real time. “Keep fraud alerts switched on in your banking apps. Artificial intelligence can often detect suspicious activity much sooner than a human can,” says S Anand, Founder & CEO, PaySprint.

4. Movie Recommendations