The After-School Screen Trap: 30 Minutes Can Quickly Turn Into 3 Hours for Children
The concern is not occasional screen use, but when screens regularly replace movement, sports and active play, paediatrician Dr. Sanju Sidaraddi tells ETV Bharat.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Lack of regular sports activity is leading to childhood obesity. In India, obesity incidence is climbing fast, with over 27 million children and adolescents expected to be obese by 2030, according to UNICEF. What begins as a short break after school can easily turn into hours of gaming, videos and social media, leaving children with less time for movement, sleep, homework and family interaction.
Increased Screen Time After School
For many children, the school day does not end when they leave the classroom. After returning home, a quick 30-minute screen break can easily stretch into two or three hours as children move from YouTube videos and online games to social media, cartoons or other digital content.
Says Dr. Sanju Sidaraddi, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, “While screens can provide entertainment and relaxation after a busy school day, prolonged recreational screen use can reduce the time children spend moving, playing outdoors, interacting with family and preparing for sleep. Parents should create clear boundaries around after-school screen use rather than relying only on children to switch off the devices themselves.”
Many children have a habit of using mobile phones and iPads after coming home from school. They end up watching reels, videos or playing games to relax. However, Dr. Sidaraddi says after-school time is an important opportunity for children to move after spending several hours sitting in school. “When a child comes home and immediately spends another 2-3 three hours on a phone, tablet, computer or television, valuable time for physical activity can be lost. Over time, this sedentary routine can lead to weight gain, reduced muscle strength, poor flexibility and muscle stiffness, particularly when children are not getting enough outdoor play or exercise.”
Also read: Why After-School Time Is One of the Most Important Learning Moments Beyond the School Day
Remaining in the same sitting position while gaming or watching videos can also strain the neck, shoulders and back, leading to muscle pain, poor posture and discomfort. The concern is not occasional screen use, but when screens regularly replace movement, sports and active play. Dr. Sidaraddi feels parents should encourage children to take frequent breaks, change positions, stretch and include daily physical activity to support healthy weight, strong muscles and better overall physical development.
What Should Parents Keep In Mind?
Dr. Sanju adds, “The reason 30 minutes can become three hours is that digital platforms are designed to keep children engaged through continuous videos, games, notifications and recommendations. Children may not always recognise how much time has passed, particularly when they are tired after school.
- Instead of repeatedly asking a child to stop using the device, parents can establish a predictable routine in which screen time has a clear beginning and end.
- A child can first complete homework, have a meal, spend some time moving or playing and then use screens for a defined period. Short movement breaks are also important.
- Children can stand up, walk around, stretch or play between periods of screen use.
- The objective should not be to completely remove screens, but to prevent them from becoming the default activity for every free moment.
- Parents should look at what screen time is replacing, rather than focusing only on the number of minutes.
- If screen use is consistently affecting sleep, physical activity, schoolwork, meals or family interaction, it may be time to reassess the routine.
- Keep screens away during meals and close to bedtime to protect family time and sleep routines.
- Avoid using screens as the automatic response to boredom, and offer alternatives such as reading, drawing, sports or play.
Don’t Ignore These Critical Signs In Your Kids
“We are increasingly aware that children need regular movement for healthy development of their muscles, bones and posture. In my clinical practice, I see approximately 3-4 children a day with concerns in which excessive screen exposure appears to be a contributing factor like speech delay, sleep disturbances, virtual autism,” says Dr. Sidaraddi. Prolonged sitting in front of screens, particularly when accompanied by poor sitting positions, can contribute to neck, shoulder and back discomfort. Parents should pay attention if a child repeatedly complains of pain, develops headaches, avoids physical activity or appears uncomfortable after using a device. Persistent or severe pain should not simply be attributed to screen use and should be medically evaluated.
The aim should be to create a routine where children can enjoy technology while still getting adequate movement, sleep, outdoor activity and social interaction. “A short screen break after school does not have to become a problem. The key is ensuring that 30 minutes of screen time does not replace the rest of a child’s evening,” concludes Dr. Sanju Sidaraddi.
Also read:
- Asthma Or Something More Serious? How Parents Can Tell When A Child’s Breathing Symptoms Need Further Evaluation
- In An Age Of Instant Answers, Educators Say There's A Case For Letting Kids Struggle A Little
- How To Help Your Kids Make Friends At A New School
- 5 Simple Habits Parents Can Teach Kids To Protect Their Eyes