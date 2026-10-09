ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The After-School Screen Trap: 30 Minutes Can Quickly Turn Into 3 Hours for Children

Lack of regular sports activity is leading to childhood obesity. In India, obesity incidence is climbing fast, with over 27 million children and adolescents expected to be obese by 2030 , according to UNICEF. What begins as a short break after school can easily turn into hours of gaming, videos and social media, leaving children with less time for movement, sleep, homework and family interaction.

For many children, the school day does not end when they leave the classroom. After returning home, a quick 30-minute screen break can easily stretch into two or three hours as children move from YouTube videos and online games to social media, cartoons or other digital content.

Says Dr. Sanju Sidaraddi, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, “While screens can provide entertainment and relaxation after a busy school day, prolonged recreational screen use can reduce the time children spend moving, playing outdoors, interacting with family and preparing for sleep. Parents should create clear boundaries around after-school screen use rather than relying only on children to switch off the devices themselves.”

Many children have a habit of using mobile phones and iPads after coming home from school. They end up watching reels, videos or playing games to relax. However, Dr. Sidaraddi says after-school time is an important opportunity for children to move after spending several hours sitting in school. “When a child comes home and immediately spends another 2-3 three hours on a phone, tablet, computer or television, valuable time for physical activity can be lost. Over time, this sedentary routine can lead to weight gain, reduced muscle strength, poor flexibility and muscle stiffness, particularly when children are not getting enough outdoor play or exercise.”

Remaining in the same sitting position while gaming or watching videos can also strain the neck, shoulders and back (Getty Images)

Also read: Why After-School Time Is One of the Most Important Learning Moments Beyond the School Day

Remaining in the same sitting position while gaming or watching videos can also strain the neck, shoulders and back, leading to muscle pain, poor posture and discomfort. The concern is not occasional screen use, but when screens regularly replace movement, sports and active play. Dr. Sidaraddi feels parents should encourage children to take frequent breaks, change positions, stretch and include daily physical activity to support healthy weight, strong muscles and better overall physical development.