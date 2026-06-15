ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Almost Every Popular Song Owes A Debt To African American Music

Here's an experiment for you. Open your favourite music app and play the first 10 songs that appear on your playlist. Don't skip the embarrassing ones. Now ask yourself a simple question: Where did these sounds come from?

The answer, more often than not, leads back to African American music. It doesn't matter whether you're listening to pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B, dance music, jazz, soul, funk, or even large chunks of contemporary country music. If musical genres were family trees, African American music would be the sprawling trunk from which an astonishing number of branches have grown.

June is African American Music Appreciation Month, established by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 to celebrate the enormous contribution that African American artists have made to culture. But the truth is that one month hardly seems enough. After all, we're talking about music that changed the world. Unlike many world-changing inventions, this one didn't arrive fully formed. It evolved over centuries.

Let's start with the blues. The blues is perhaps the musical equivalent of that friend who quietly influenced everyone at school but never received enough credit. Emerging from work songs, spirituals and folk traditions in the American South, the blues transformed pain into art. It taught musicians how to tell stories honestly. It gave them a new musical vocabulary. Without the blues, there is no rock and roll. Rock music may have conquered the world, but its roots remain firmly planted in African American soil.

Then came jazz. Trying to explain jazz can feel a bit like trying to explain dreams. It constantly changes shape. It bends rules while creating new ones. Yet its influence is impossible to miss. Artists such as John Coltrane and Thelonius Monk didn't simply create great music. They expanded the possibilities of what music could be: Improvisation, individual expression, musical conversation. These ideas spread far beyond jazz clubs. They influenced everyone including musicians who had never heard a jazz record.