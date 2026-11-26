Beyond The Hairstyle, Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy Before A Big Event
Aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Nikita Wagh recommends limiting the use of heat-styling tools and applying a suitable heat-protectant product before styling.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Getting your hair “event-ready” usually involves a descent into madness. Aesthetic Dermatologist Dr. Nikita Wagh in Pune breaks down the science of not destroying your hair before a big night out. Here are some hair care rules according to Dr. Wagh:
1. The Scalp Situation
Start with the scalp. Says Dr. Wagh, “Excess oil, sweat, dirt, and product build-up can make the scalp uncomfortable and leave the hair looking dull or greasy.”
People with oily scalps may need more frequent washing, while those with dry hair can adjust their routine depending on their needs. Avoid aggressively scratching or scrubbing the scalp, as this can cause irritation. If your head is itching like crazy, don’t just dump a can of dry shampoo on it. Address the problem.
2. Put Down the Bleach
Every single one of us has looked in the mirror three days before a wedding and thought, “You know what would really pop? Neon pink highlights.” Dr. Wagh is begging you to stop this madness. “Do not experiment with new treatments just before an event,” she says. Trying a new chemical treatment right before a big occasion is a classic trap. Some products can cause irritation, allergic reactions or unexpected changes in hair texture.
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Even worse? The lie we tell ourselves about “natural” products. Dr. Wagh points out: “Even products labelled natural or herbal can contain ingredients that trigger sensitivity in some people.” Do a patch test. Plan ahead.
3. Let It Dry Naturally
We all want those bouncy, voluminous waves that look effortless, even though achieving them required three burns on your thumb and a curling iron. However, Dr. Wagh notes: “Blow-drying, straightening and curling can help achieve a polished party look, but excessive heat can weaken the hair shaft, making strands dry, rough and prone to breakage.”
Her advice is to limit the tools, use a heat protectant, and stop running a 400-degree flat iron over the exact same chunk of hair multiple times because you’re having a bad angle day. Let it air-dry when you can. Stop ripping a plastic brush through your sopping-wet hair like you're trying to start a stubborn lawnmower. Use a wide-toothed comb.
4. Moisture, Not Mayhem
When your hair is dry and frizzy, styling it feels like trying to fold a live octopus. Dr. Wagh suggests using a conditioner or a leave-in serum, but with a warning: “Choose products according to your hair texture and scalp requirements rather than following every trending hair-care routine.”
5. Stop Gravity From Ripping Your Scalp Off
High ponytails and tight buns look fierce, but Dr. Wagh drops a terrifying truth: “Repeatedly pulling the hair tightly can put stress on the roots. Over time, this may contribute to traction alopecia, a form of hair loss caused by continuous pulling.”
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Do not style your hair so tightly that your eyebrows are permanently lifted into a look of perpetual shock. Choose comfortable styles, and take your extensions out before you go to sleep.
If there is persistent hair fall or weird texture changes, put down the cosmetic band-aids and visit a dermatologist. Platforms like XELIX can actually hook you up with an expert instead of you diagnosing your split ends via midnight internet. At the end of the day, there are no shortcuts. Dr. Wagh reminds us: “Adequate nutrition, hydration, sleep and gentle hair handling also contribute to overall hair health.” Ultimately, beautiful party hair begins with healthy hair habits.
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