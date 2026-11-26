ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beyond The Hairstyle, Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy Before A Big Event

Let your hair air-dry instead of using heat-styling tools since excessive heat can weaken the hair shaft and cause breakage ( Getty Images )

Getting your hair “event-ready” usually involves a descent into madness. Aesthetic Dermatologist Dr. Nikita Wagh in Pune breaks down the science of not destroying your hair before a big night out. Here are some hair care rules according to Dr. Wagh:

Start with the scalp. Says Dr. Wagh, “Excess oil, sweat, dirt, and product build-up can make the scalp uncomfortable and leave the hair looking dull or greasy.”

People with oily scalps may need more frequent washing, while those with dry hair can adjust their routine depending on their needs. Avoid aggressively scratching or scrubbing the scalp, as this can cause irritation. If your head is itching like crazy, don’t just dump a can of dry shampoo on it. Address the problem.

2. Put Down the Bleach

Every single one of us has looked in the mirror three days before a wedding and thought, “You know what would really pop? Neon pink highlights.” Dr. Wagh is begging you to stop this madness. “Do not experiment with new treatments just before an event,” she says. Trying a new chemical treatment right before a big occasion is a classic trap. Some products can cause irritation, allergic reactions or unexpected changes in hair texture.

Even worse? The lie we tell ourselves about “natural” products. Dr. Wagh points out: “Even products labelled natural or herbal can contain ingredients that trigger sensitivity in some people.” Do a patch test. Plan ahead.

3. Let It Dry Naturally

We all want those bouncy, voluminous waves that look effortless, even though achieving them required three burns on your thumb and a curling iron. However, Dr. Wagh notes: “Blow-drying, straightening and curling can help achieve a polished party look, but excessive heat can weaken the hair shaft, making strands dry, rough and prone to breakage.”