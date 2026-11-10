ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Advice For Learning The Mother Tongue Of Your Ancestors

Losing a tangible connection to your family's ancestral homeland can bring unexpected sorrow, whether through the death of an older relative, the sale of a property passed down for generations gets sold or the destruction a handful of surviving heirlooms.

Learning a language spoken by their parents, grandparents or great-grandparents is a way some English-speaking children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of immigrants choose to reinforce ties to the old country and nurture their cultural identity. Knowing the mother tongue of one's ancestors could unlock a stack of letters that clarify hazy chapters of family history. Basic speaking skills may lead to meeting cousins in another country. Listening to stories and songs in the original language conveys nuances and meaning that often are lost in translation, experts say.

Imparting an ancestral language to their children also is important to some parents. Adults who grew up speaking a language other than English (perhaps because they had immigrant parents or they were born abroad themselves) may see the language as a way to foster intergenerational bonds, preserve family traditions and expand future career options.

Whether you're a parent who wants a child to know their roots or someone eager to acquire an ancestral language yourself, here are tips for claiming a legacy through language.

1. Don't let a fear of making mistakes derail you

Linguists and educators generally categorize foreign language students into two broad groups, each with different starting points and perhaps motivations. Most children and adults are second-language learners, who begin formal instruction with little or no prior knowledge. Most heritage language learners, by contrast, organically acquired some familiarity with a language other than English as young children, said Tanya Ivanova-Sullivan, associate director of the National Heritage Language Resource Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. They typically heard the language spoken at home and understand or speak it themselves to varying degrees.

“Heritage language speakers are home chefs,” Ivanova-Sullivan said. “They learned the language in the family kitchen from parents and grandparents rather than in the classroom.”

Repeated early exposure tends to give heritage language students an advantage over second-language learners, but they may be reluctant to speak up in class if they aren't confident in their grammar or relatives teased them for not being fluent, experts say. Many people are embarassed about making mistakes when conversing in a language they don't know very well, said Arturo Diaz, executive director of the UCLA Center for World Languages.

He encouraged students to use what they already know, saying perfection doesn't have to be the goal. “So just remove any apprehension you may have in learning language and then just have fun with the experience,” Diaz said.

2. Look for opportunities to learn and practice

Some scholars and educators say that someone with a cultural or familial relationship to a language also could be considered a heritage language student even if they are starting pretty much from scratch, according to the Center for Applied Linguistics, a nonprofit research and teacher education organization that promotes language learning and linguistic diversity.

Listening to relatives whose first language isn't English is an effective way to learn a heritage language, Yang Xiao-Desai, a professor of Chinese at San Francisco State University, said. “Ask your grandparents for stories,” she said. “Ask them to share a story of a dish, a story of a recipe, a piece of furniture. Whatever you can.”

Podcasts, music and subtitled movies and videos in a target language also may help learners pick up words and phrases. Ivanova-Sullivan recommends expanding the circle of people with whom you practice. Some communities have programs that pair an English speaker learning a foreign language with a native speaker who wants to learn English. “When you're expanding your network, you're expanding the opportunities to use the language in different ways, and that's how your vocabulary (grows),” she said.