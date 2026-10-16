ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Children's Song 'Adults Wrong Hai' Has Us Wondering Why Tunes For Kids Are Missing From Bollywood Movies

If a seven-year-old asks where babies come from, they may get an answer involving a stork, a hospital, or a mysterious trip to the market. Children have a habit of asking these questions at precisely the moment adults are least prepared to answer them. Now imagine turning that confusion into a song. That is the idea behind Adults Wrong Hai , the new track from Little Thomas , an upcoming film starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, and directed by Kaushal Oza.

Adults Wrong Hai also raises a question beyond the film itself. When was the last time a Hindi movie gave us a memorable song entirely from a child's point of view? Hindi cinema has a song for nearly every occasion, from falling in love, getting married, getting drunk to travelling overseas. But what about children? Hindi cinema has given us a few memorable songs about childhood, such as Lakdi Ki Kathi (in 1982 film Masoom ) and Bum Bum Bole in Taare Zameen Par . Yet songs that let children express their own thoughts, questions and frustrations remain relatively uncommon in contemporary mainstream Hindi cinema.

Kids Don't Get Enough Attention In Movies

Children appear in films, but their musical worlds often receive less attention than those of the adults around them. Rarely are children the emotional centre of a Bollywood story, and when they are, they don't get many opportunities to express that world through music. This is ironic because children are natural storytellers. The challenge is to capture that voice without making it sound like an adult pretending to be a child.

For Little Thomas, that process took time. Composed by Shailendra Barve and sung by Anupam Barman, the song features lyrics by co-producer Ranjan Singh and Iago. Released by Junglee Music (a division of Times Music), it follows seven-year-old Thomas as he tries to make sense of the world and arrives at a conclusion that many children eventually discover for themselves: grown-ups don't always know what they're talking about.

90s Words And References

Ranjan Singh says he and Oza initially struggled to find the right approach to the song. The film is set in the mid-1990s, in Goa, against the backdrop of middle-class family life and financial pressures. The music and lyrics had to belong to that world. “We were first struggling. I mean, there was no plan for me or Kaushal to write it,” Singh tells ETV Bharat in an exclusive phone interview from Mumbai. “We were looking for the right kind of a thing because the film has a mid-90s vibe. It's also set in mid-90s Goa.”

The breakthrough came when Oza wrote the opening lines around the idea that adults are wrong. He took the mukda to composer Shailendra Barve, and the two began working on the music. Barve was a particularly relevant choice. He had composed Mera Jahan for Taare Zameen Par, a song that captures a child's view of the world. The Little Thomas team wanted that level of sensitivity to the way children think and feel, without repeating what had been done before.

Co-producer Ranjan Singh wrote the lyrics to 'Adults Wrong Hai' along with Iago (Special arrangement)

Once Singh heard the initial composition, the words began to fall into place. “I quite liked it. And then some words came about in my mind and I wrote them. And then, by surprise, they both liked it,” he recalls. What began as an unplanned contribution turned Singh into one of the film's lyricists. Barve liked the voice and tone he brought to the song enough to ask him to write another track for the film.

Adults Wrong Hai has a lively children's chorus, acoustic instrumentation and the kind of cheerful disbelief that comes naturally to a child who has been given one too many unsatisfactory explanations. Thomas has spent much of his life asking adults where babies come from, only to receive vague answers. Now, he has advice for his younger sibling: eat what you like, play as much as you can, and don't believe everything the adults tell you. The joke works because children are often better at spotting contradictions than adults give them credit for. A parent might insist that a child eat everything on the plate but refuse to explain where babies come from. To a seven-year-old, both situations deserve further investigation.