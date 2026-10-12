Do You Have ADHD, Or Have You Just Watched Too Many Reels?
ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a collection of inconvenient personality traits, say mental health experts this ADHD Awareness Month.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
There was a time when forgetting your keys meant you needed a better place to keep your keys. Today, it might mean you have ADHD. Forget why you entered a room? ADHD, according to an influencer on the internet who appears to have diagnosed half the population between uploading a skincare routine and reviewing a matcha latte.
Social media has made mental health conversations more accessible, and that is genuinely a good thing. Conditions that were once misunderstood or dismissed are receiving attention. But there is a small problem with getting medical advice from a 30-second video: human behaviour is complicated, and the algorithm is not a psychiatrist. With October being observed as ADHD Awareness Month, we asked mental health experts for their take on the concerning trend.
You're Distracted, So Is Everyone Else.
Losing things, forgetting appointments and mentally leaving a meeting while your body remains trapped in it are familiar experiences. They can happen when you're stressed, exhausted, sleep-deprived or spending too much time on your phone. These experiences, on their own, do not establish that someone has Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
“Social media has done something genuinely useful for ADHD. It has got people talking about it, and many adults who struggled for years without an explanation have finally sought help,” says Dr. Aishwary Raj, Consulting Neuropsychiatrist, Online Chikitsa Mitra by Salubrious Technologies.
However, she cautions that a short video cannot diagnose anyone.
A study by researchers at the University of British Columbia, published in PLOS One in March 2025, found that fewer than half of the symptom claims in the 100 most popular ADHD videos on TikTok matched clinical guidelines. In other words, some of the most widely watched content wasn't necessarily the most medically reliable.
ADHD Is More Than A Checklist Of Quirks
ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a collection of inconvenient personality traits. For a diagnosis, symptoms must have begun in childhood, persist over time, occur in more than one setting and interfere with functioning. Difficulties may affect school, work, relationships and everyday responsibilities. Dr. Raj explains that a proper assessment involves a detailed clinical interview, a history reaching back to childhood, validated rating scales and, where appropriate, information from family members or other people who know the individual well.
Dr. Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare Pvt Ltd and a UN Advisor, makes a similar distinction: “Recognising a symptom is not the same as establishing a diagnosis. Someone may identify with a video about forgetfulness or distraction. But how frequently does it happen? How long has it been happening? And could something else explain it? These are the questions a clinical assessment explores.
A social media post usually doesn't have the time (or the information) to answer them.
What If It's Anxiety, Burnout or Lack of Sleep?
Difficulty concentrating isn't exclusive to ADHD. Anxiety, depression, poor sleep, thyroid problems, chronic stress and burnout can also affect attention and everyday functioning. Imagine someone who has been sleeping five hours a night, juggling work deadlines and checking their phone every few minutes. They watch a video about ADHD, recognise several behaviours and conclude that they have the condition.
If they settle on the wrong explanation, they may overlook the actual problem or delay getting appropriate help. Some people may also attempt to self-medicate, which carries its own risks. There is a flip side, too. Someone with genuine ADHD may dismiss their difficulties as laziness or assume everyone struggles in the same way, delaying an assessment that could help them understand their needs.
Let the Reel Start the Conversation, Not End It
So, what should you do if an ADHD video feels uncomfortably familiar? Dr. Aishwary Raj and Dr. Sabine Kapasi advise:
- Look beyond the individual symptoms. Think about whether the difficulties have been persistent, whether there were signs during childhood and whether they affect several areas of your life.
- Consider the wider picture. Sleep, stress, mood and physical health can all influence concentration. Don't assume that one explanation accounts for everything.
- Finally, if attention problems, impulsivity or restlessness are affecting your work, studies or relationships, speak to a qualified psychiatrist or clinical psychologist who can assess your concerns and guide you towards appropriate care.
Dr. Raj notes that qualified consultations are increasingly accessible, including through services such as Online Chikitsa Mitra. You don't need to arrive at the appointment with a diagnosis. You need to arrive with an honest account of what you've been experiencing.
Your Algorithm Is Not Your Doctor
Social media can be a useful starting point. It can help people find language for experiences they have struggled to explain, discover credible resources and feel less isolated. But a relatable video is not a clinical evaluation, and a comment section is not a medical history.
ADHD deserves to be taken seriously, not casually assigned to everyone who loses their phone while holding it. If something about your attention or behaviour concerns you, seek an informed assessment. You may discover that ADHD explains your difficulties. You may find another explanation. Either way, you will be working with evidence rather than an algorithm's uncanny ability to make every stranger on the internet feel understood.
References:
- https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0319335
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13054899/
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