ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Do You Have ADHD, Or Have You Just Watched Too Many Reels?

Look beyond the individual symptoms of ADHD that you see on social media ( Getty Images )

There was a time when forgetting your keys meant you needed a better place to keep your keys. Today, it might mean you have ADHD. Forget why you entered a room? ADHD, according to an influencer on the internet who appears to have diagnosed half the population between uploading a skincare routine and reviewing a matcha latte.

Social media has made mental health conversations more accessible, and that is genuinely a good thing. Conditions that were once misunderstood or dismissed are receiving attention. But there is a small problem with getting medical advice from a 30-second video: human behaviour is complicated, and the algorithm is not a psychiatrist. With October being observed as ADHD Awareness Month, we asked mental health experts for their take on the concerning trend.

You're Distracted, So Is Everyone Else.

Losing things, forgetting appointments and mentally leaving a meeting while your body remains trapped in it are familiar experiences. They can happen when you're stressed, exhausted, sleep-deprived or spending too much time on your phone. These experiences, on their own, do not establish that someone has Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

“Social media has done something genuinely useful for ADHD. It has got people talking about it, and many adults who struggled for years without an explanation have finally sought help,” says Dr. Aishwary Raj, Consulting Neuropsychiatrist, Online Chikitsa Mitra by Salubrious Technologies.

However, she cautions that a short video cannot diagnose anyone.

A study by researchers at the University of British Columbia, published in PLOS One in March 2025, found that fewer than half of the symptom claims in the 100 most popular ADHD videos on TikTok matched clinical guidelines. In other words, some of the most widely watched content wasn't necessarily the most medically reliable.

ADHD Is More Than A Checklist Of Quirks

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a collection of inconvenient personality traits. For a diagnosis, symptoms must have begun in childhood, persist over time, occur in more than one setting and interfere with functioning. Difficulties may affect school, work, relationships and everyday responsibilities. Dr. Raj explains that a proper assessment involves a detailed clinical interview, a history reaching back to childhood, validated rating scales and, where appropriate, information from family members or other people who know the individual well.

Dr. Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare Pvt Ltd and a UN Advisor, makes a similar distinction: “Recognising a symptom is not the same as establishing a diagnosis. Someone may identify with a video about forgetfulness or distraction. But how frequently does it happen? How long has it been happening? And could something else explain it? These are the questions a clinical assessment explores.

A social media post usually doesn't have the time (or the information) to answer them.