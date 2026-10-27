ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Active Lifestyle May Protect Against Depression, Even If You Are Genetically Vulnerable To It: Study

The researchers examined common metrics from wearable activity trackers ( Getty Images )

Adding physical activity to a daily routine may seem like a simple step for better health, but research from Kansas State University suggests it could be especially beneficial for individuals with a genetic predisposition to depression, potentially helping reduce their risk and ease their burden of symptoms.

Denver Brown, assistant professor in the School of Health Sciences in K-State's College of Health and Human Sciences, along with co-investigators at the University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Rhode Island and Vanderbilt Health, recently published their research in the journal Nature Mental Health. The study examined how genetic risk and physical activity relate to major depressive disorder in adults using data from the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program, a nationwide effort to better understand how differences in biology, lifestyle and environment influence health.