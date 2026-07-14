ETV Bharat / lifestyle

AC Or Air Cooler, Which Is The Best Choice To Stay Dry In India's Humid Monsoon?

Indian monsoon is a bit like that friend who always comes with surprises. One day it's raining cats and dogs, next it's bright sunshine and in between, it turns your house into a giant steam room! The rains are a welcome relief from the scorching summer heat, but they also bring something much more irritating: humidity. That sticky feeling where your clothes never dry, your skin is clammy and you sweat just sitting still.

At this time, many people ask the same question, “Should I buy an AC or an air cooler?” The answer depends on one thing: the amount of moisture already in the air.

An air conditioner does more than just cool a room. It also takes the moisture out of the air. The heat alone is not the reason for the monsoon discomfort. At high humidity, it is difficult for sweat to evaporate off your skin, so you feel hot and sticky even when the temperature isn’t very high. An AC is a solution to this problem because it reduces the humidity and maintains the indoor temperature at a comfortable level. That is why experts generally recommend using an air conditioner instead of an air cooler in the rainy season.

Why Air Coolers Stop Working

An air cooler works by evaporating water unlike an AC. This works well in the summer when the air is dry. But the air has already got a lot of moisture during monsoon. The cooler adds more moisture which makes the room more humid, stuffy and uncomfortable.

If you still want to use a cooler, experts recommend turning off the water pump and using it only in fan mode, or getting a desert cooler. Also, leave a window or door slightly open to let in fresh air and let out excess humidity. Constant exposure to cold air can be uncomfortable for people with sinusitis, migraines, frequent colds, cough or some respiratory problems. In such cases it is best to see what suits your condition with your doctor. If an AC makes your symptoms worse, a cooler on fan setting or just good ventilation may be a better choice.