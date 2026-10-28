ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Abhyanga Snan Is The Diwali Ritual For A Refreshing Start To The Festival

Diwali mornings can be chaotic but before the festivities take over, there is one ritual that asks you to slow down. Abhyanga Snan is the traditional oil bath performed on Naraka Chaturdashi (or Chhoti Diwali). It involves massaging the body with oil, applying a traditional herbal paste called utane/ ubtan, and bathing before sunrise. It is a familiar part of Diwali celebrations in various states, with elders often applying warm oil to younger family members before the bath.

The word Abhyanga refers to oil massage, while Snan means bathing. Together, they describe a ritual in which warm oil is massaged onto the body before a bath, often accompanied by the application of a traditional herbal paste. In Ayurveda, Abhyanga is part of Dinacharya, the recommended daily routine, and is also discussed in the context of seasonal practices. Traditional preparations commonly use sesame oil, although other oils may be chosen according to individual needs and customs.

In Ayurveda, Abhyanga is part of Dinacharya, the recommended daily routine (Getty Images)

Many families do the ritual during Brahma Muhurta, the auspicious time before sunrise. The start time depends on local customs and the festival calendar.

Regional Traditions That Make It Special

In Maharashtra and Goa, Abhyanga Snan is often a family affair. Elders apply warm oil and utane to younger members, and some households follow the custom of crushing a bitter fruit under the foot to symbolise the defeat of Narakasura. In parts of South India, the ritual is known as Ganga Snanam. Families bathe before sunrise, with the water traditionally regarded as sacred on that morning. In some households, the greeting “Ganga Snanam Aachha?” asking whether someone has had their ritual bath is part of the festive exchange.

In North Indian traditions associated with Roop Chaudas, the emphasis may fall more strongly on cleansing, beauty and preparing to welcome the blessings of Diwali. The details differ, but the common thread is renewal: caring for the body as part of preparing for the festival.

Apply Ubtan on your face and body before the shower (Getty Images)

What Can Abhyanga Snan Do For Your Health?

According to traditional Ayurveda, Abhyanga balances Vata dosha, supporting the body and calming the mind. These are concepts within the Ayurvedic framework, not established biomedical measurements.

From a modern skincare perspective, there are some plausible benefits to the oil massage itself. The right oils can soften dry skin and help prevent moisture loss. Gentle massage may also feel relaxing and temporarily ease the sensation of muscle tension. Claims of Abhyanga Snan being a detoxifying, lymphatic draining, or medical condition treating method should not be taken as a scientific fact. The body already has organs, including the liver and kidneys, that process and eliminate waste. The ritual's most dependable everyday benefits are moisturising the skin, taking time to relax and creating a meaningful pause before a busy day.

How To Perform Abhyanga Snan At Home

You do not need a complicated collection of herbs or an elaborate spa setup. A simple, careful routine can preserve the spirit of the tradition.

Step 1: Wake up before sunrise.

The pre-dawn hours of Naraka Chaturdashi are observed by many families. Maintain your family traditions and local festival calendar.