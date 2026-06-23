ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Bollywood And Indie Music Are Feeding Each Other Now: Abhijit Vaghani, 'Cocktail 2' Music Producer

For more than 25 years, Abhijit Vaghani has been one of those rare figures whose fingerprints seem to be everywhere. Over 300 songs. More than 90 films (including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3). Billions of views. Soundtracks, background scores, chartbusters, remixes and mashups. If Bollywood music were a giant family photo, chances are Abhijit would be standing somewhere in the middle. Yet 2026 feels less like a victory lap and more like the start of another marathon.

This year finds the music producer, composer, singer and background score director juggling some of the biggest projects of his career. There is the rom-com Cocktail 2, a film carrying the weight of one of Bollywood's most beloved soundtracks. Abhijit has produced tracks including Jab Talak, while also helping craft a musical world that aims to honour the memory of the original stylish flick without becoming trapped by it.

Then there is his return to the T-Series Mixtape series, a format he helped transform into a cultural phenomenon. When Mixtape first arrived, the idea was simple: take great songs, pair unexpected artists together, and allow music lovers to fall in love with familiar melodies all over again. Years later, the format remains relevant because Abhijit understands a truth that many people in the streaming age forget: technology changes, but a great song never goes out of fashion. “Bollywood and indie music are feeding each other now, which is a beautiful thing. Bollywood will always have scale, but independent music brings innovation and authenticity that is now influencing Bollywood as well,” he tells ETV Bharat.

The multi-genre musician's latest project on his schedule has nothing to do with hit singles, streaming numbers or film releases. It is called SWAMP (Song Writing And Music Production Academy). Set to launch in Mumbai this September, it is Abhijit's attempt to solve a problem he has watched for decades. Every year, talented young musicians arrive with ambition and enthusiasm. What many lack is access. Access to mentors, industry knowledge, and practical realities of building a sustainable career in music. SWAMP aims to bridge that gap. After 25 years, he appears to have reached a conclusion many musicians spend a lifetime chasing: Making great music is rewarding; helping create the people who will make the next generation of great music might be even better. Excerpts from the interview with ETV Bharat:

Q 1. This seems to be one of your busiest years yet. What excites you most about your current slate of projects?

Honestly, the variety. Cocktail 2 is a big film with a lot of expectations around the music and then T-Series Mixtape is a completely different creative exercise. Both demand different versions of me. And alongside all of this, The SWAMP Academy is taking shape. I am creating music today as well as building something that will still be shaping the future of Indian music. That is what keeps me most energised right now.

Abhijit Vaghani (Image courtesy the artiste)

Q 2. Indian music today is no longer driven solely by film soundtracks. How do you see the relationship between Bollywood music and independent music evolving?

They are feeding each other now, which is a beautiful thing. Five years ago those felt like separate worlds. Today, the lines are blurring. Songs by independent artists are getting placed in films. Film composers are now also producing independent music. Streaming has democratised music. Bollywood will always have scale, but independent music brings innovation and authenticity that is now influencing Bollywood as well. And honestly, I think we are at a great inflection point.

Q 3. You're producing music for Cocktail 2. What can audiences expect from tracks of the movie?

The original Cocktail had a specific sonic identity: urban, fresh, emotionally layered. With Cocktail 2, the expectation is already set high, and I think that is actually a good thing. There are many new genres that are explored, which are unheard in Bollywood and I’m sure Gen Z especially, will lap up the tracks and the background score.