Bollywood And Indie Music Are Feeding Each Other Now: Abhijit Vaghani, 'Cocktail 2' Music Producer
Bollywood will always have scale, but independent music brings innovation and authenticity that is now influencing Bollywood as well, says the 'Cocktail 2' music producer.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
For more than 25 years, Abhijit Vaghani has been one of those rare figures whose fingerprints seem to be everywhere. Over 300 songs. More than 90 films (including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3). Billions of views. Soundtracks, background scores, chartbusters, remixes and mashups. If Bollywood music were a giant family photo, chances are Abhijit would be standing somewhere in the middle. Yet 2026 feels less like a victory lap and more like the start of another marathon.
This year finds the music producer, composer, singer and background score director juggling some of the biggest projects of his career. There is the rom-com Cocktail 2, a film carrying the weight of one of Bollywood's most beloved soundtracks. Abhijit has produced tracks including Jab Talak, while also helping craft a musical world that aims to honour the memory of the original stylish flick without becoming trapped by it.
Then there is his return to the T-Series Mixtape series, a format he helped transform into a cultural phenomenon. When Mixtape first arrived, the idea was simple: take great songs, pair unexpected artists together, and allow music lovers to fall in love with familiar melodies all over again. Years later, the format remains relevant because Abhijit understands a truth that many people in the streaming age forget: technology changes, but a great song never goes out of fashion. “Bollywood and indie music are feeding each other now, which is a beautiful thing. Bollywood will always have scale, but independent music brings innovation and authenticity that is now influencing Bollywood as well,” he tells ETV Bharat.
The multi-genre musician's latest project on his schedule has nothing to do with hit singles, streaming numbers or film releases. It is called SWAMP (Song Writing And Music Production Academy). Set to launch in Mumbai this September, it is Abhijit's attempt to solve a problem he has watched for decades. Every year, talented young musicians arrive with ambition and enthusiasm. What many lack is access. Access to mentors, industry knowledge, and practical realities of building a sustainable career in music. SWAMP aims to bridge that gap. After 25 years, he appears to have reached a conclusion many musicians spend a lifetime chasing: Making great music is rewarding; helping create the people who will make the next generation of great music might be even better. Excerpts from the interview with ETV Bharat:
Q 1. This seems to be one of your busiest years yet. What excites you most about your current slate of projects?
Honestly, the variety. Cocktail 2 is a big film with a lot of expectations around the music and then T-Series Mixtape is a completely different creative exercise. Both demand different versions of me. And alongside all of this, The SWAMP Academy is taking shape. I am creating music today as well as building something that will still be shaping the future of Indian music. That is what keeps me most energised right now.
Q 2. Indian music today is no longer driven solely by film soundtracks. How do you see the relationship between Bollywood music and independent music evolving?
They are feeding each other now, which is a beautiful thing. Five years ago those felt like separate worlds. Today, the lines are blurring. Songs by independent artists are getting placed in films. Film composers are now also producing independent music. Streaming has democratised music. Bollywood will always have scale, but independent music brings innovation and authenticity that is now influencing Bollywood as well. And honestly, I think we are at a great inflection point.
Q 3. You're producing music for Cocktail 2. What can audiences expect from tracks of the movie?
The original Cocktail had a specific sonic identity: urban, fresh, emotionally layered. With Cocktail 2, the expectation is already set high, and I think that is actually a good thing. There are many new genres that are explored, which are unheard in Bollywood and I’m sure Gen Z especially, will lap up the tracks and the background score.
Q 4. How do you approach creating music for a sequel to a film that already has such a strong musical legacy?
You have to carry the legacy forward, not be weighed down by it. The original Cocktail soundtrack lives in people's memories. So the approach with Cocktail 2, which is technically not really a sequel, is to honour that emotional connection while giving audiences something new to fall in love with. You cannot just recreate what worked. You have to understand why it worked and then push forward to create something new.
Q 5. Returning to the Mixtape series after several years, what feels different about the music landscape today compared to when you first created it?
When we started the T Series Mixtape series, the idea of reimagining classic songs in a collaborative format was itself a novelty. Today, audiences are far more sophisticated. They consume music from everywhere: regional, independent, global. So the bar has been raised. The Mixtape format still works because it is built on great songs, newer sounds and great voices. But the production sensibility has to evolve with every season.
Q 6. With AI tools and home studios now accessible to anyone, what separates a great music producer from someone who just has the software?
Taste. Instinct. Emotional intelligence. Software can execute but it cannot feel. A great producer knows when a note is slightly off not because the meter says so but because something in their gut says so. That comes from years of listening, studying and being obsessed with music. AI is a powerful tool and we even plan to teach it at The SWAMP Academy in a holistic manner including the legalities and rights surrounding it. But it is a tool, an aid. The human behind it still has to have something to say.
Q 7. After decades in the industry, what made you decide that now was the right time to launch The SWAMP Academy?
I have been thinking about this for a long time. The industry gave me everything: opportunities, experiences, relationships. At some point you start asking what you are giving back. What I kept seeing was incredibly talented young people who had the passion but not the access. Not the industry connections. Not the knowledge of how the business actually works. The SWAMP Academy is my answer to that. And the reason why the time felt right is that the music industry in India has never been more exciting. The opportunity for a young creator today is real. I want to make sure they are ready to seize it.
Q 8. You've assembled an impressive advisory panel featuring some of India's biggest names. What was your vision while building that team?
I wanted people who are active in the industry, shaping what Indian music sounds like right now because that is what students need. Each person on the advisory panel brings a different perspective, and together they give our students something no curriculum alone can give them. Just imagine getting to listen to Pritam Da in a masterclass or students getting to interact with artists as seasoned as Harshdeep Kaur or Armaan Malik.
Q 9. Do you think the next generation of music stars will emerge from reality shows, social media, streaming platforms, or somewhere else entirely?
From all of these, honestly. Music discovery is happening everywhere now. You could be sitting in a small town, in any corner of the world, and create something that completely resonates with millions of people. The platform does not matter as much as the music does. If it connects, it travels.
Q 10. You've built chartbusters, film scores, viral music formats and now an academy. At this stage of your journey, are you more interested in creating music, or creating the next generation of music-makers?
I refuse to choose. Creating music is in my DNA and that will never stop. Cocktail 2, T-Series Mixtape, the projects I am working on right now, I am as invested in those as I have ever been. But The SWAMP Academy has added a dimension to my work that I did not know I was missing. Mentoring young talent is something I have been doing for years, and the Academy is simply a natural extension of that. I love doing both Music Creation and Mentoring and I genuinely cannot wait for what comes next.
Q 11. You've spent over 25 years in the music industry, often behind the scenes shaping some of Bollywood's biggest songs. Looking back, what moments feel most defining to you today?
The numbers are humbling: more than 300 songs, 7.6 billion views over 25 years. I am truly grateful for the opportunities. But honestly, the moments that feel most defining are not always the biggest ones. It is the moment a song you worked on becomes the soundtrack of someone's life. When someone tells you they danced to your music at their wedding, or that a particular track got them through a difficult time. Dhoom 3, Luka Chuppi, Desi Boyz, the Mixtape series, these are chapters I am proud of. But what I carry most is the fact that somewhere out there, the music we made together is still playing in someone's heart.
Also read:
- Born Into Jazz, Built By Rhythm: A World Music Day Conversation With Drummer Gino Banks, Who Grew Up In India's First Family Of Fusion
- 'Safe Ideas Don't Make History': Bombay Bandook On Ragas, Rock Music And Refusing to Fit In
- Akbar Sami Reflects On 30 Years In The Music Industry And His Latest Collab With Mohammed Irfan