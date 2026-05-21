ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: Who Is Abhijeet Dipke, The Man Behind India’s Most Unexpectedly Viral Political Satire?

At 30, most Indians are busy updating LinkedIn profiles, stressing about EMIs, or explaining to relatives why they still haven't “settled down”. Abhijeet Dipke was applying for jobs too. A journalism graduate from Pune-turned-political communication strategist, Dipke had already spent years understanding how politics works online: how memes shape opinions, how narratives go viral, and how frustrated young people often express themselves through sarcasm. Then one word changed everything: cockroach.

What could have become just another angry social media debate instead turned into one of India’s strangest political movements. Dipke, who had worked behind the scenes of political messaging, suddenly found himself at the centre of it after launching the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical outfit born from frustration over youth unemployment, political alienation, and feeling unseen by the system. What started as internet satire has since snowballed into a movement with over one lakh sign-ups, a party anthem, a website, and support from political figures like Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, and Prashant Bhushan.

Dipke is a political communication strategist whose work focuses on narrative building, public messaging, and understanding how digital platforms shape political opinion. He completed his journalism degree in Pune before heading to the United States for higher studies. Recently, he completed a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University. In what may be the most relatable detail in this whole story, Dipke reportedly admitted in interviews that he is also applying for jobs. It fits perfectly with the movement he created.

Before Cockroaches, There Were Memes

Dipke didn’t enter politics through elections. He entered through the internet. Between 2020 and 2023, he was associated with Aam Aadmi Party and worked on its social media and election campaigns. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, where Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP secured victory, Dipke worked on meme-based digital campaigning aimed at shaping political messaging and youth outreach.

Think about modern politics for a second. Political parties no longer fight only on roads or television debates. They fight on Instagram reels, WhatsApp forwards, trending hashtags, and viral jokes. Dipke understood that ecosystem. But eventually, he moved away from party politics. Explaining why he left AAP, Dipke said in an interview that he wanted to focus on his “personal life and financial stability”. He took time off, applied to universities, got into Boston University, and shifted to the US. Then came the moment that changed everything.