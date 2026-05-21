Explained: Who Is Abhijeet Dipke, The Man Behind India’s Most Unexpectedly Viral Political Satire?
Abhijeet Dipke has launched the satirical outfit called Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Here's all you need to know about him.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
At 30, most Indians are busy updating LinkedIn profiles, stressing about EMIs, or explaining to relatives why they still haven't “settled down”. Abhijeet Dipke was applying for jobs too. A journalism graduate from Pune-turned-political communication strategist, Dipke had already spent years understanding how politics works online: how memes shape opinions, how narratives go viral, and how frustrated young people often express themselves through sarcasm. Then one word changed everything: cockroach.
What could have become just another angry social media debate instead turned into one of India’s strangest political movements. Dipke, who had worked behind the scenes of political messaging, suddenly found himself at the centre of it after launching the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical outfit born from frustration over youth unemployment, political alienation, and feeling unseen by the system. What started as internet satire has since snowballed into a movement with over one lakh sign-ups, a party anthem, a website, and support from political figures like Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, and Prashant Bhushan.
So much for haters & paid troll armies- truth & genuine followers win every time. @CJP_2029 now has largest number of insta followers. Well done @abhijeet_dipke pic.twitter.com/nKnNFwdFaJ— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 21, 2026
Dipke is a political communication strategist whose work focuses on narrative building, public messaging, and understanding how digital platforms shape political opinion. He completed his journalism degree in Pune before heading to the United States for higher studies. Recently, he completed a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University. In what may be the most relatable detail in this whole story, Dipke reportedly admitted in interviews that he is also applying for jobs. It fits perfectly with the movement he created.
Before Cockroaches, There Were Memes
Dipke didn’t enter politics through elections. He entered through the internet. Between 2020 and 2023, he was associated with Aam Aadmi Party and worked on its social media and election campaigns. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, where Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP secured victory, Dipke worked on meme-based digital campaigning aimed at shaping political messaging and youth outreach.
Think about modern politics for a second. Political parties no longer fight only on roads or television debates. They fight on Instagram reels, WhatsApp forwards, trending hashtags, and viral jokes. Dipke understood that ecosystem. But eventually, he moved away from party politics. Explaining why he left AAP, Dipke said in an interview that he wanted to focus on his “personal life and financial stability”. He took time off, applied to universities, got into Boston University, and shifted to the US. Then came the moment that changed everything.
Why Is It Called the Cockroach Janta Party?
Let’s address the insect in the room. The name “Cockroach Janta Party” came after remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, during a hearing, in which unemployed youth were compared to “cockroaches” struggling to find a place in professions and society. The comment exploded online.
To be fair, the Chief Justice later clarified that his remarks had been misunderstood and were directed at people entering the legal profession with fake degrees... not unemployed youth in general. But by then, the damage had already been done. Dipke took the word “cockroach” and embraced it. Instead of rejecting the insult, he turned it into a political identity.
His response was: “I am the cockroach. The Chief Justice of India was exactly talking about me.” He later explained that what hurt was not just the word itself, but where it came from. For him, hearing such language from the constitutional custodian of free speech was triggering. Had the comment come from a politician, he suggested, people may have shrugged it off. But from someone expected to protect constitutional values, it hit differently. And so, satire was born.
Launching a new platform for all the “cockroaches” out there. If you wish to join, hit the link below.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 16, 2026
Eligibility criteria:
• Unemployed
• Lazy
• Chronically online
• Ability to rant professionallyhttps://t.co/ENoTQKPo3T pic.twitter.com/lKG5JCmhJm
According to the CJP website, it calls itself the “voice of the lazy and unemployed youth.” The movement is deliberately satirical. The joke landed because the pain underneath was real.
The Party's Manifesto
Since this is India, even satire needs a manifesto. CJP’s five-point agenda includes:
- No Chief Justice should receive a Rajya Sabha seat as a post-retirement reward.
- If genuine votes are removed, the Election Commission should face strict accountability.
- 50 percent reservation for women.
- Cancellation of licences for media houses owned by powerful business interests.
- Politicians switching parties should be barred from contesting elections or holding office for 20 years.
You may agree or disagree with these demands. But at minimum, they are conversation starters. Want to join? Apparently, eligibility is simple. You must:
- Be unemployed — by force, choice, or principle
- Be physically idle
- Spend at least 11 hours online daily (bathroom scrolling included)
- Be professionally skilled at ranting — provided it is sharp and meaningful