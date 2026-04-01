'A Modern Direction To Kashmiri Poetry': Renowned Kashmir Poet Ali Shaida Receives Prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award
Shaida, who received the award at a function in Delhi, said the top honour culminates years of hardwork, reports Mir Ishfaq.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Anantnag: Renowned Kashmiri poet and writer Ali Muhammad Reshi, popularly known by his pen name Ali Shaida, received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 for his Kashmiri poetry collection “Najdawaniki Pot Alaw” (The Echoes of Najdawan). The award was given to him in recognition of his decades-long contributions to Kashmiri literature since 1970.
Shaida, hailing from Nipora in Anantnag district, was given the award during a ceremony in Delhi ongoing ‘Festival of Letters’ at Kamani Auditorium on Tuesday. The Sahitya Akademi Award is given annually in recognition of outstanding literary contributions in 24 recognized Indian languages, and carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a copper plaque and a shawl.
Shaida said that his long literary journey of continuous hard work and dedication since 1970 has finally culminated in one of India's highest literary awards.
The literary work which won Shaida the top award, has been praised for its beautiful blend of tradition and modern expression, literary depth and cultural sensitivity.
Hailing from village Nipora in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, Shaida said that he was fond of writing and reading from a young age, while his regular literary journey began in 1970. He said that his college days and the guidance of teachers and writers during 1971 played a significant role in honing his literary skills.
He said that he was greatly influenced by the excellent teachers and writers he got the opportunity to meet and from there, his literary journey took a new direction.
His early works were published in local newspapers, later found a place in national magazines, and were broadcast on radio and television, reaching a wide audience.
Over the years, Shaida has authored 11 books, including six in Kashmiri, four in Urdu and one in English. He said that four more books are expected to be published this year.
The award-winning collection, which was published in 2022, is his sixth book in Kashmiri. According to Shaida, this work has presented new themes and an attempt has been made to give a modern direction to Kashmiri poetry. The said book includes new themes. According to Shaida, he has tried to give a new dimension to Kashmiri poetry so that it can compete with other languages.
He added that the collection has experimented with new words and styles, while also maintaining the poetic tradition. The book includes ghazals, poems, prose poetry (which is gaining popularity globally), 'rubaiyat' and other genres, as well as new genres.
Terming the Sahitya Akademi Award as a prestigious award, Shaida said that the achievement was the result of years of continuous hard work. “Such a high level of recognition brings immense joy. It requires years of hard work and dedication”.
Shaida thanked the Ministry of Culture, Sahitya Akademi, fellow writers, teachers, friends and the media and called the award a source of pride for his family and loved ones.
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