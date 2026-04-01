ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'A Modern Direction To Kashmiri Poetry': Renowned Kashmir Poet Ali Shaida Receives Prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award

Anantnag: Renowned Kashmiri poet and writer Ali Muhammad Reshi, popularly known by his pen name Ali Shaida, received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 for his Kashmiri poetry collection “Najdawaniki Pot Alaw” (The Echoes of Najdawan). The award was given to him in recognition of his decades-long contributions to Kashmiri literature since 1970.

Shaida, hailing from Nipora in Anantnag district, was given the award during a ceremony in Delhi ongoing ‘Festival of Letters’ at Kamani Auditorium on Tuesday. The Sahitya Akademi Award is given annually in recognition of outstanding literary contributions in 24 recognized Indian languages, and carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a copper plaque and a shawl.

Shaida said that his long literary journey of continuous hard work and dedication since 1970 has finally culminated in one of India's highest literary awards.

The literary work which won Shaida the top award, has been praised for its beautiful blend of tradition and modern expression, literary depth and cultural sensitivity.

Hailing from village Nipora in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, Shaida said that he was fond of writing and reading from a young age, while his regular literary journey began in 1970. He said that his college days and the guidance of teachers and writers during 1971 played a significant role in honing his literary skills.

He said that he was greatly influenced by the excellent teachers and writers he got the opportunity to meet and from there, his literary journey took a new direction.