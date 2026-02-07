ETV Bharat / lifestyle

V-Day Special | The 6-7 Dating Trend: Gen Z Romance Gets A Performance Review, Learn What This Trend Means

Important clarification: this is not a numerical judgement handed down by the United Nations of Hotness. The 6-7 rating isn’t just about looks. It’s about the whole package: emotional intelligence, values, effort, communication, and whether they know how to apologize without saying, “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

6-7 is all over TikTok and Instagram, where Gen Z has turned emotional ambiguity into a shareable aesthetic. The term has become shorthand for relationships that don’t quite fit into “dating,” “talking,” or “committed,” but still involve mutual respect, some attraction, and shared snacks.

The 6-7 dating trend is exactly what it sounds like. You choose a partner who is not a 10 out of 10 heart-stopping, playlist-inspiring montage of yearning but a solid 6 or 7. Emotionally available, calm, dependable. The kind of person who replies on time and doesn’t treat basic decency like a limited-edition NFT. It’s dating’s equivalent of choosing a reliable hatchback over a red convertible that leaks oil.

Modern dating used to be easy to explain. You liked someone. They liked you back. You dated, broke up or married. Now dating feels less like a rom-com and more like a group project where no one read the syllabus. There are apps, situationships, “soft launches,” ghosting, orbiting, breadcrumbing... To describe the grey area between “I would die for you” and “what’s your last name again,” Gen Z has coined a new phrase that is both brutally honest and hilarious: the 6-7 dating trend.

In the 6-7 dating universe, a “10” is often code for chaos. A 10 texts like a poet but vanishes like a magician. A 10 makes you feel alive and also mildly unhinged. A 6 or 7, on the other hand, shows up. They’re emotionally accessible. They come with green flags (and maybe a few yellow ones, like an inability to choose a restaurant or an overcommitment to their gym routine). For Gen Z—especially in India and other fast-urbanizing, app-saturated cultures, this trend is a direct response to dating app fatigue. Endless swiping has turned romance into a gamified endurance test. When everyone is an option, no one feels chosen. The 6-7 trend pushes back against fantasy romance ideals and says, “What if we just picked someone kind and didn’t self-sabotage for sport?”

As 23-year-old Mumbai-based Alekhya says: “I don’t want butterflies anymore. I want a nervous system that isn’t on fire. My last ‘10’ gave me great stories and terrible sleep.” Another Gen Z voice, 21-year-old Vivaan who is an MBA student in Bengaluru, says bluntly: “A 6-7 won’t ruin your life. That’s the bar now.”

Why 6-7 Makes Sense To Zoomers

Let’s start with the obvious upside: emotional stability. After years of hot-and-cold situationships and trauma masquerading as passion, the appeal of a calm, respectful partner is enormous. Choosing someone who is emotionally present and reliable can feel revolutionary, especially if your dating history reads like a Netflix true-crime documentary. The 6-7 trend also challenges one of the biggest lies sold to us by movies and pop culture: that love must be dramatic to be real. We were raised on the idea that if it doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t count. The grand gestures. The misunderstandings. The rain-soaked confessions. Gen Z is looking at all that and saying, “Actually, I would like peace.”

This trend reframes love as something built on communication, shared values, and showing up, not adrenaline spikes. It says relationships are less about constant highs and more about long-term emotional ergonomics. There’s also a practical side. Relationships rooted in mutual respect and emotional availability tend to last. When you strip away the fantasy, what’s left is compatibility, effort, and the ability to handle boredom without imploding.

The Cons

Attraction still matters. Curiosity matters. Wanting your partner—emotionally and physically—matters. When you enter a relationship already knowing that someone doesn’t truly excite you, that emotional distance can widen over time. You may start appreciating them like a well-organized spreadsheet rather than a human you’re drawn to.

There’s also the intimacy problem. While intensity doesn’t equal love, the complete absence of desire isn’t healthy either. Relationships thrive on wanting each other, not just acknowledging that the other person is decent and owns matching bedsheets.

Another danger zone is imbalance. If one partner senses they were chosen primarily because they were “safe” or convenient rather than desired, resentment can creep in. The 6-7 trend becomes risky when one person is stable and invested while the other is emotionally uninspired but comfortable enough to stay.