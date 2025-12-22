ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Pinky Rings To Refined Chokers, The 2026 Jewelry Trend Forecast

Jewellery trends have a way of sticking around long enough to justify both emotional attachment and EMIs. And as we peer into 2026, it's clear that jewellery is no longer just about sparkle. It’s about personality, practicality, and the flex of saying, “Yes, it’s beautiful—and yes, I know where it came from.”

1. Refined Chokers

Before you panic—no, we are not going back to plastic tattoo chokers from the 90s. The 2026 choker is refined. These are slim diamond lines, sculptural gold collars, and soft rose-gold arcs that sit gently at the collarbone like they belong there. They work with crisp shirts, sarees, cocktail dresses, and even Zoom calls (because jewellery from the shoulders up is still doing most of the work). What’s interesting is how chokers are being reimagined not as statement pieces that shout, but as anchoring pieces that whisper confidence.

2. Mixed Metals

For decades, jewellery wearers were forced to choose sides. Gold or silver. Yellow or white. Mixing metals was considered rebellious, like wearing sneakers with ethnic wear or replying “K” to a long text. In 2026, mixed metals are not just allowed, they’re encouraged. Yellow gold meeting white gold. Rose gold flirting shamelessly with platinum. Entire collections are being designed around intentional contrast. Layered necklaces in different metals, rings that combine two or three tones, and bracelets that refuse to commit to one colour palette are everywhere. Also, practically speaking, mixed metals solve a real problem: you no longer have to match everything.