Interior Design In 2025: From Scandinavian Calm To Sculptural Bowls With Main-Character Energy, The Year Was All About Emotional Decor
The year gone by didn’t just give us new home décor trends, but also gave us emotional interiors, say experts.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 12:07 PM IST
If 2024 was the year we doomscrolled on our couches, 2025 was the year we looked at those couches and said, “You are no longer supporting my journey.” Homes stopped trying to impress guests and started trying to heal their owners. Walls softened. Ceilings spoke up. Plants staged a peaceful takeover.
According to interior design experts and developers, 2025 was the year interiors became warmer, slower, and dare we say, more self-aware.
Walls Got Feelings, and Plants Moved In
Let’s begin with the walls. “In 2025 homeowners didn’t just decorate their walls, they embellished them,” says Keshav Mangla, GM - Business Development, Forteasia Realty. Limewash strokes, fluted textures, micro-cement finishes, Venetian plaster... walls became softly imperfect, tactile, and calming.
These weren’t loud feature walls screaming LOOK AT ME. They were saying, “It’s okay to lie down for a bit.” Textured walls worked because they didn’t clutter visual space. They acted like large-scale art pieces without demanding emotional labour from the sofa. People loved this because it aligned perfectly with the 'Slow Living movement' (a trend that asked us to stop rushing, stop buying aggressively shiny things, and stop pretending our homes are hotels). In 2025, homes were allowed to look lived-in.
Accent Ceilings
While walls were grounding us, ceilings decided to have their moment. After years of minimalist srestraint, homeowners finally looked up and said, “Why is this space doing nothing for me?” Enter the accent ceiling. “Accent ceilings became a joyful design surprise,” explains Shashank Gupta, Director, RPS Group, and he’s right. Ceilings were the safest place to experiment without emotionally overwhelming the room.
Bold colour washes, playful wallpapers, wooden panels, subtle metallics... 2025 let ceilings be fun without committing to a full personality overhaul. Dark ceilings cocooned bedrooms like weighted blankets. Glossy finishes added drama without eating up precious square footage. Subtle hues on higher ceilings made rooms feel more expansive and optimistic. With homes doubling as offices, studios, and existential crisis zones, ceilings became brilliant tools for visual zoning.
Scandinavian Calm
Meanwhile, Scandinavian design evolved instead of leaving the chat. According to Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder and CEO, Wooden Street, “2025 softened Scandinavian minimalism for Indian homes. Think warm neutrals (beige, oat, terracotta dust, gentle greys) paired with oak, ash wood, cane, linen, and organic cotton.” The vibe shifted from showroom to mindful adult who owns plants and boundaries.
Furniture became smarter, more adaptable, and deeply respectful of small layouts. Multifunctional pieces, hidden storage, and autonomous designs ruled because clutter, in 2025, felt emotionally aggressive. Sustainability also stopped being a buzzword and became a baseline expectation. Low-VOC materials, energy-efficient lighting, biophilic layouts, large windows, and indoor plants were non-negotiables.
Sculptural Art
According to Shikha and Kritrath Bhasin of Madihah Home, which recently opened a spacious store in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills: “2025 saw the rise of sculptural functional art. At Madihah Home, we have observed this transformation closely. Clients now seek pieces that carry intention and artistry: a crafted nut bowl that becomes table art, a metal and glass showpiece that moves seamlessly between festive and daily use, or handcrafted accessories that complement various interior styles."
Pieces that don’t just sit there but contribute to the mood of the room. Homeowners started choosing fewer objects, but better ones. Materials like metal, stone, glass, and textured finishes dominated (quiet luxury without the loud logo energy). The focus was on selecting decor that enhances the visual story of a home while remaining practical.
Less “Pinterest Perfect,” More “Therapy”
Biophilic design didn’t just trend but moved in and started rearranging furniture. “Home styling became a feeling,” says Gunjan Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments, and that pretty much sums it up. Nature wasn’t an accessory anymore; it was the point.
Sunlight became a design element. Balconies turned into urban jungles. Living rooms welcomed stone, soil, moss, raw wood, and layered textures. “Greens dominated: soft, warm, breathable greens paired with browns that felt grounding rather than heavy. Indoors flowed outdoors. Walls felt less final. The new luxury wasn’t marble floors but wellness living,” says Goel. Homes became sanctuaries. In 2025, design stopped sending messages and started offering support.
Looking back, 2025 wasn’t about trends that shouted for attention. Walls grounded us. Ceilings surprised us. Furniture adapted. Plants healed us. If there’s one defining truth about the year gone by, it’s this: We stopped designing homes for photos and started designing them for living.
Read more:
- Biophilic Design, Modular Multifunctional Furniture And Other Sustainable Home Trends That Are Here to Stay
- Christmas Pilgrimage Through Hyderabad’s Astonishing Churches
- Tablescaping For The Festive Home, Creative Ideas To Style Dining Tables
- Christmas 2025: Practical Guide To Wishes And Greetings For Everyone In This Cheerful Season