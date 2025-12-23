ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interior Design In 2025: From Scandinavian Calm To Sculptural Bowls With Main-Character Energy, The Year Was All About Emotional Decor

If 2024 was the year we doomscrolled on our couches, 2025 was the year we looked at those couches and said, “You are no longer supporting my journey.” Homes stopped trying to impress guests and started trying to heal their owners. Walls softened. Ceilings spoke up. Plants staged a peaceful takeover.

According to interior design experts and developers, 2025 was the year interiors became warmer, slower, and dare we say, more self-aware.

Walls Got Feelings, and Plants Moved In

Let’s begin with the walls. “In 2025 homeowners didn’t just decorate their walls, they embellished them,” says Keshav Mangla, GM - Business Development, Forteasia Realty. Limewash strokes, fluted textures, micro-cement finishes, Venetian plaster... walls became softly imperfect, tactile, and calming.

These weren’t loud feature walls screaming LOOK AT ME. They were saying, “It’s okay to lie down for a bit.” Textured walls worked because they didn’t clutter visual space. They acted like large-scale art pieces without demanding emotional labour from the sofa. People loved this because it aligned perfectly with the 'Slow Living movement' (a trend that asked us to stop rushing, stop buying aggressively shiny things, and stop pretending our homes are hotels). In 2025, homes were allowed to look lived-in.

Accent Ceilings