ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Delhi Will Host 3-Day SPIC MACAY Folk And Tribal Arts And Crafts Festival

SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, is set to present the three-day SPIC MACAY Folk and Tribal Arts And Crafts Festival from November 21st to 23rd, 2025 at the Sunder Nursery Amphitheatre, New Delhi.

Supported by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Department of Art, Culture and Language, Sudha Sangini and Doordarshan, the festival will showcase the diverse folk and tribal traditions of India through performances, workshops and artist interactions. SPIC MACAY's festival seeks to engage young audiences with India’s traditional knowledge systems and artistic heritage. Through live presentations and interactive sessions, it aims to strengthen cultural preservation and uphold the organisation’s purpose of enabling every child to experience the inspiration and mysticism of Indian and world heritage, while reinforcing SPIC MACAY’s commitment to the guru shishya parampara and traditional practitioners.

Artist Mohammed Ameen Farooqii doing calligraphy on wood carving (Image courtesy SPIC MACAY)

Each evening, the amphitheatre will resonate with music and dance traditions from across the country. The performance line-up includes the auspicious Mangala Isai Nadaswaram from Tamil Nadu, the energetic Purulia Chhau from West Bengal, the Saraikela Chhau from Jharkhand and Ottanthullal from Kerala. Subsequent evenings will present spiritual Baul Sangeet from West Bengal, Tripura's Hojagiri, Manipur’s Thougal Jagoi, the Ghussadi dance from Telangana, Meghalaya's Wangala Dance and a concluding presentation of Qawwali from Uttar Pradesh.

During the daytime sessions, Sunder Nursery will transform into a vibrant craft village where award-winning artisans will conduct interactive workshops in Madhubani Painting, Warli Painting Gond Painting and Bhil painting, terracotta Craft, bamboo craft, calligraphy, sikki grass weaving, calligraphy, wood carving and papermachie Craft. Visitors will be able to engage directly with these master artisans, observe traditional processes and gain a deeper understanding of India’s diverse artistic legacy.

Suman Doonga, Convenor of the Folk and Tribal Arts and Crafts Festival, stated, “Through this festival, we aim to inspire young minds, support the preservation of our cultural heritage, and foster the guru shishya parampara. It is an invitation for everyone to experience the enduring spirit of India’s diverse artistic expressions.”

Baul musicians (Image courtesy SPIC MACAY)

DAY-WISE SCHEDULE