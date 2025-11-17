ETV Bharat / lifestyle

6 Ways Studying Abroad Can Change Your Life | 2025 International Students’ Day Special

Studying abroad is one of those big, scary, exciting decisions that feels like the start of a Bollywood coming-of-age movie. There’s drama (visa stress), emotion (airport goodbye scenes), adventure (your first snow, your first laundry disaster), and of course, growth. But beneath all that, studying abroad rewires you. It pulls you out of your comfort zone, shakes your assumptions, and drops you into a world where you have to figure out who you are when nobody knows your caste, hometown, or board percentage. Here are 6 reasons why you should take the plunge:

1. You learn the biggest life skills

Indian students abroad learn more in the first month (cooking, cleaning, budgeting, battling homesickness) than in 12 years of school. You’ll discover how to make dal that actually tastes like dal, how to stretch money till the next part-time salary hits, and how to turn “What do I cook today?” into an identity crisis. But through all this? You become independent, for real.

2. You start thinking globally, not just locally

Studying abroad drops you into a classroom where your group project teammates might be from Brazil, Nigeria, China, or Turkey. Suddenly, your worldview expands. You understand cultures from the inside. You learn to debate without fighting. You realize that the world is much bigger than CBSE vs ICSE.

3. You become way more confident

There’s a certain kind of confidence that comes only when you have navigated a foreign subway system, argued with a landlord, handled a part-time job, and still delivered your assignments on time. Suddenly, job interviews don’t scare you. Public speaking doesn’t scare you. Even life stops scaring you that much. Because you’ve already done the hardest thing: started over in a new country.