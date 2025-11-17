ETV Bharat / lifestyle

6 Ways Studying Abroad Can Change Your Life | 2025 International Students’ Day Special

On International Students’ Day, here’s why stepping onto a plane with a student visa is one of the most powerful decisions you can make.

Studying abroad drops you into a classroom where your group project teammates are from foreign countries
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : November 17, 2025

Studying abroad is one of those big, scary, exciting decisions that feels like the start of a Bollywood coming-of-age movie. There’s drama (visa stress), emotion (airport goodbye scenes), adventure (your first snow, your first laundry disaster), and of course, growth. But beneath all that, studying abroad rewires you. It pulls you out of your comfort zone, shakes your assumptions, and drops you into a world where you have to figure out who you are when nobody knows your caste, hometown, or board percentage. Here are 6 reasons why you should take the plunge:

1. You learn the biggest life skills

Indian students abroad learn more in the first month (cooking, cleaning, budgeting, battling homesickness) than in 12 years of school. You’ll discover how to make dal that actually tastes like dal, how to stretch money till the next part-time salary hits, and how to turn “What do I cook today?” into an identity crisis. But through all this? You become independent, for real.

2. You start thinking globally, not just locally

Studying abroad drops you into a classroom where your group project teammates might be from Brazil, Nigeria, China, or Turkey. Suddenly, your worldview expands. You understand cultures from the inside. You learn to debate without fighting. You realize that the world is much bigger than CBSE vs ICSE.

3. You become way more confident

There’s a certain kind of confidence that comes only when you have navigated a foreign subway system, argued with a landlord, handled a part-time job, and still delivered your assignments on time. Suddenly, job interviews don’t scare you. Public speaking doesn’t scare you. Even life stops scaring you that much. Because you’ve already done the hardest thing: started over in a new country.

4. Your career options multiply like crazy

International exposure automatically widens your job horizon. You can apply for roles abroad, remote jobs, cross-border projects, and global companies. Recruiters value students who’ve lived and studied outside India because they know you bring adaptability, discipline, cultural intelligence, and real-world problem-solving to the table.

5. You build friendships that last a lifetime

Hostel friends are special. But studying abroad gives you a tribe that speaks five different languages yet understands you better than your relatives sometimes do. These friendships become your family—especially during festivals, cold winter nights, and exam seasons where everyone’s crying but still ordering pizza.

6. You return home as a stronger, clearer version of yourself

Studying abroad is not about settling abroad. Many students come back. But they return sharper, more resilient, and more sure of what they want. That global exposure turns you into someone who dreams bigger and executes those dreams better. You become the person your younger self wished to be.

On International Students’ Day, remember this: studying abroad isn’t about escaping India. It’s about upgrading yourself. It’s about discovering a version of you that only appears when you’re far from home.

