ETV Bharat / lifestyle

2025 Children's Day Special | A Parent's Guide To Speaking The Lingo Of Gen Alpha, Without Spraining Your Dignity

Gen Alpha has its own manner of speaking ( ETV Bharat )

If you’re over 25, the words coming out of Gen Alpha’s mouths sound less like English and more like a code developed by caffeinated squirrels. You hear your niece say, “Bro got Fanum’d in Ohio,” and you think she’s describing a minor car accident. She’s actually describing a vibe: a surreal, meme-soaked, logic-defying cultural soup that Gen Alpha swims in. These kids grew up in the blender of the internet, where memes, games, and jokes evolve faster than we can Google them. If it sounds unhinged, that’s because it is. But that’s part of the fun. So, let’s decode the madness.

1. Skibidi

The crown jewel of Gen Alpha nonsense.

Origin: From a viral YouTube meme series called Skibidi Toilet, where human heads emerge from toilets and sing “Skibidi dop dop yes yes.” (Yes, that’s the actual plot. No, there’s no deeper meaning.)

How To Use It: Used as a general expression of chaos, silliness, or to mock something “cringe.”

Example: “Math class today was so Skibidi.” Translation: utter madness.

2. Skibidi Toilet

Think The Game of Thrones of Gen Alpha. It’s a long-running, bizarre animated series that’s equal parts terrifying and mesmerizing. A Skibidi Toilet features toilets with human heads who battle camera-headed humans.

How To Use It: “That teacher looks like a Skibidi Toilet.” Translation: That’s a weird situation/person.

3. Rizz

Short for charisma. If someone has rizz, they’ve got game, charm, and the ability to flirt without looking like a malfunctioning robot.

Example: “He’s got crazy rizz.” Translation: He’s smooth.

Parent version: “Oh, so it’s like when we used to call someone a ‘player,’ but with fewer commitment issues.”

4. Rizzler

A person with maximum rizz. The top-tier flirt. The cool, confident one. Basically, if Rizz is charm, the Rizzler is James Bond if Bond wore Crocs and said “bro” every third word.

Example: “He pulled her number? He’s the Rizzler fr.” Translation: He’s unstoppable.

5. W Rizz

The “W” stands for “Win.” Used when someone flirts successfully or just radiates confidence.

Example: “She smiled back, W Rizz.”

6. Ohio

Online slang for “weird, cursed, or off-brand.” The state of Ohio became the internet’s stand-in for all things bizarre or surreal.

Example: “That dream felt like Ohio.”

Translation: That was deeply unsettling.