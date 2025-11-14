2025 Children's Day Special | A Parent's Guide To Speaking The Lingo Of Gen Alpha, Without Spraining Your Dignity
We're decoding 15 words and phrases that you'd hear from the mouth of your Gen Alpha child (or teen), so you understand them better
Published : November 14, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST
If you’re over 25, the words coming out of Gen Alpha’s mouths sound less like English and more like a code developed by caffeinated squirrels. You hear your niece say, “Bro got Fanum’d in Ohio,” and you think she’s describing a minor car accident. She’s actually describing a vibe: a surreal, meme-soaked, logic-defying cultural soup that Gen Alpha swims in. These kids grew up in the blender of the internet, where memes, games, and jokes evolve faster than we can Google them. If it sounds unhinged, that’s because it is. But that’s part of the fun. So, let’s decode the madness.
1. Skibidi
The crown jewel of Gen Alpha nonsense.
Origin: From a viral YouTube meme series called Skibidi Toilet, where human heads emerge from toilets and sing “Skibidi dop dop yes yes.” (Yes, that’s the actual plot. No, there’s no deeper meaning.)
How To Use It: Used as a general expression of chaos, silliness, or to mock something “cringe.”
Example: “Math class today was so Skibidi.” Translation: utter madness.
2. Skibidi Toilet
Think The Game of Thrones of Gen Alpha. It’s a long-running, bizarre animated series that’s equal parts terrifying and mesmerizing. A Skibidi Toilet features toilets with human heads who battle camera-headed humans.
How To Use It: “That teacher looks like a Skibidi Toilet.” Translation: That’s a weird situation/person.
3. Rizz
Short for charisma. If someone has rizz, they’ve got game, charm, and the ability to flirt without looking like a malfunctioning robot.
Example: “He’s got crazy rizz.” Translation: He’s smooth.
Parent version: “Oh, so it’s like when we used to call someone a ‘player,’ but with fewer commitment issues.”
4. Rizzler
A person with maximum rizz. The top-tier flirt. The cool, confident one. Basically, if Rizz is charm, the Rizzler is James Bond if Bond wore Crocs and said “bro” every third word.
Example: “He pulled her number? He’s the Rizzler fr.” Translation: He’s unstoppable.
5. W Rizz
The “W” stands for “Win.” Used when someone flirts successfully or just radiates confidence.
Example: “She smiled back, W Rizz.”
6. Ohio
Online slang for “weird, cursed, or off-brand.” The state of Ohio became the internet’s stand-in for all things bizarre or surreal.
Example: “That dream felt like Ohio.”
Translation: That was deeply unsettling.
7. Fanum Tax
Named after streamer Fanum, who often takes food from his friends. It means claiming a “tax” from someone: taking a bite of their fries, borrowing their hoodie, or stealing attention.
Example: “Yo, Fanum Tax!” (while grabbing your sandwich).
Parent version: When your kid raids your fries after saying they weren’t hungry.
8. Fanum’d
Used when someone gets tricked, robbed, or outsmarted, usually playfully.
Example: “She took my charger. I got Fanum’d.”
Parent version: When your teen uses your Netflix profile and messes up your recommendations.
9. Skibidi’d
Means hit with sudden chaos, confusion, or absurdity... usually in a meme-y way.
Example: “That teacher just started singing. I got Skibidi’d.”
Translation: This situation is pure nonsense.
10. Backrooms
A creepy internet myth about endless yellow-lit office spaces where you’re trapped in an eerie, liminal dimension. Gen Alpha uses it to describe weird or off-putting vibes.
Example: “That basement feels like the Backrooms.”
Translation: Creepy as hell.
11. Uncanny
Short for “Uncanny Valley,” something that looks almost human but not quite right.
Example: “That AI influencer? So uncanny.”
Parent version: When you see a wax statue and it gives you the ick.
12. Sigma
Originally from “Sigma male” memes, someone who’s self-reliant, stoic, and mysterious. Now it’s more ironic, used to describe someone acting like the cool, silent hero.
Example: “He walked out without saying a word. Sigma move.”
Parent translation: Drama king behavior.
13. Sigma’d
Means someone just got hit with cold indifference, confidence, or rejection.
Example: “She ignored his text. He got Sigma’d.”
Translation: He’s been ghosted with style.
14. Gyatt
Short for “God damn,” used as an exclamation when someone has an attractive body.
Example: “Gyatt!” Translation: Wow, they’re hot.
Parent warning: If your kid yells this at the TV, maybe ask fewer questions.
15. Let Him Cook
A phrase of encouragement. Used when someone’s in the middle of a wild idea or speech that might actually be genius.
Example: “He said aliens control McDonald’s ice cream machines... let him cook.”
Translation: Let’s see where this madness goes.
So next time your kid says, “Bro got Fanum’d in the Backrooms by a Skibidi Toilet,” don’t panic. Just nod wisely and say, “W Rizz, my child. W Rizz.”
