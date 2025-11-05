ETV Bharat / international

All About Zohran Mamdani, The First South Asian And Muslim Mayor Of New York City

New York: Zohran Mamdani scripted history on Election Day as he emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.

Mamdani, 34, had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and on Tuesday defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate and received US President Donald Trump’s endorsement only on the eve of the election.

Mamdani had upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor and was declared victorious in June this year.

“Zohran Mamdani is running for Mayor to lower the cost of living for working class New Yorkers,” his campaign had said as the young politician continued to garner support among the youth and working-class New Yorkers, who have been reeling under the burden of high costs and job insecurities amid a tough economic and political climate in the country.

With Mamdani’s win, New York City and the US entered a new political and ideological era with the democratic socialist now at the helm of the citadel of capitalism. Indian-descent Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

He was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda and moved to New York City with his family when he was 7. Mamdani became a naturalised US citizen only recently in 2018. Mamdani attended the Bronx High School of Science and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College.

In high school, he co-founded his school’s first ever cricket team, which went on to participate in the Public School Athletic League’s inaugural cricket season, his campaign profile said. He worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counsellor, helping low-income homeowners of colour across Queens fight off eviction and stay in their homes, according to his official profile.

His work led him to run for office and he was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020 and represented the 36th Assembly District and its neighbourhoods of Astoria, Ditmars-Steinway and Astoria Heights.

“After having spent every day negotiating with banks that valued profits over people, he came face-to-face with the reality that this housing crisis – one which predated this pandemic – was not natural to our lives, but instead a choice.

"A choice that was the consequence of decades of pro-corporate policies enacted across our country as well as our state. Yet, like with any choice, we always have the opportunity to change and Zohran is excited to be a part of that,” his profile said.