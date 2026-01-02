ETV Bharat / international

‘Logon Ke Dil Badal Gaye’: Zohran Mamdani Vows A ‘New Era’ For New York

Zohran Mamdani walks towards the podium for a news conference in the Queens borough of New York, on Nov. 5, 2025, when he was New York City mayor-elect . ( AP )

Hyderabad: Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s 112th mayor on Thursday. He became the first South Asian and Muslim elected to the helm of the largest city in the United States. During his first speech as the mayor, he paid a tribute to his South Asian heritage by recounting the words of one of his supporters in Urdu. The Pakistani woman named Samina had told Mamdani that his campaign had fostered something rare. “I spoke to a Pakistani auntie named Samina, who told me that this movement had fostered something too rare: softness in people's hearts. As she said in Hindi, ‘Logon ke dil badal gaye hain' (people's hearts have changed),” Mamdani said, quoting Samina. The 35-year-old democrat promised to transform the government and bring “new politics. He also pledged to protect the New Yorkers irrespective of ideology and inclinations.