‘Logon Ke Dil Badal Gaye’: Zohran Mamdani Vows A ‘New Era’ For New York

Published : January 2, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s 112th mayor on Thursday. He became the first South Asian and Muslim elected to the helm of the largest city in the United States.
During his first speech as the mayor, he paid a tribute to his South Asian heritage by recounting the words of one of his supporters in Urdu. The Pakistani woman named Samina had told Mamdani that his campaign had fostered something rare.
“I spoke to a Pakistani auntie named Samina, who told me that this movement had fostered something too rare: softness in people's hearts. As she said in Hindi, ‘Logon ke dil badal gaye hain' (people's hearts have changed),” Mamdani said, quoting Samina.
The 35-year-old democrat promised to transform the government and bring “new politics. He also pledged to protect the New Yorkers irrespective of ideology and inclinations.
“If you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor... Regardless of whether we agree, I will protect you, celebrate with you, mourn alongside you, and never hide from you,” he said.
Mamadani also used his inaugural speech to lay out a governing vision centred on working-class residents and the challenge of affordability. “Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously,” he said.
“Over the years to come, my administration will resurrect that legacy. City Hall will deliver an agenda of safety, affordability, and abundance, where government looks and lives like the people it represents, never flinches in the fight against corporate greed, and refuses to cower before challenges that others have deemed too complicated,” he said.
Mamdani made a special mention about how economic barriers have long limited freedom in the city. “For too long in our city, freedom has belonged only to those who can afford to buy it. Our City Hall will change that,” he said.
He also gave a message of inclusivity, saying, “The authors of this story will speak Pashto and Mandarin, Yiddish and Creole. New Yorkers would worship in mosques, churches, synagogues, gurdwaras, mandirs and temples or not worship at all,” he said.
Family members and political allies joined Mamdani on stage during the ceremony. His father, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani; his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair; and his wife, artist Rama Duwaji, were present.
