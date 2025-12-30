ETV Bharat / international

Zia's Funeral On Wednesday, To Be Buried Beside Her Husband's Grave

Security heightened outside the Evercare Hospital, after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia passed away at 80, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. ( PTI )

Dhaka: The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday and she will be buried with full state honours beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman, the interim government said on Tuesday.

The longtime chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) and a three-time prime minister died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80. Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday after Zohr prayers at Parliament's South Plaza and the adjoining Manik Mia Avenue, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul was quoted as saying by news portal bdnews24.com.

She will later be laid to rest with full state honours beside the grave of her husband, former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, Nazrul told reporters after a special meeting of the interim government's Advisory Council at the state guest house Jamuna. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended the meeting as a special invitee.

Earlier in a televised address to the nation, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday. “At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers),” he said.