ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Urges US To Pressure Putin, Calling Trump's 'My Friend' Remark Strange

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington just as a question mark appears over Europe's future financial commitments to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the U.S. to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a peace deal.

The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin "my friend" at a recent summit in China as "strange" because the Russian leader is "an aggressor and a killer."

"He can't be a friend," Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening it to someone calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has imposed sweeping sanctions on the court as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the U.S. and its allies including Israel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelenskyy was "insulting his counterpart," showing that the Ukrainian leader "is not willing to follow the path of (a) peace settlement."

Zelenskyy's comments were broadcast a day after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a U.S. envoy trying to mediate an end to the war, complimented Putin on being a "grandmaster" of politics and weeks after Kushner's partner in peace efforts, Steve Witkoff, described Putin as a "humanitarian."

Moscow's invasion has killed hundreds of thousands of troops and thousands of Ukrainian civilians. It also brought heavy sanctions on Russia and diplomatically isolated Putin in the West before Trump resumed relations.

At the same time, Zelenskyy has complained that the Pentagon is not delivering to Ukraine paid-for Patriot missiles that could stop Russia's ballistic missiles and that SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service, which is the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and communication, isn't working properly.

Europe has in the past vowed to stay the course in helping Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion. But European Union leaders on Thursday failed to reach consensus after fraught talks over a new $49 billion loan for Ukraine's economic and military needs next year.

Elections in the EU over the next 12 months could amplify the influence of parties reluctant to send more money to Ukraine and may fray the continent's support.

Ukrainian children return in an operation mediated by Melania Trump. A bus pulled up at Ukraine's northern border on Friday, and an 8-year-old boy ran out of it. "Mom!" he shouted into the crowd. His mother, Alina Sydorenko, was there to reunite with him after nearly five years apart.

She hugged him tight as he kept saying, "Mother, mother."

The boy was one of nine Ukrainian children returned Friday from Russia and Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

"I want to show him everything that he missed and was taken away from him," Sydorenko said.

Some of the children had lost their parents, who died in occupied territory. Relatives met them off the bus.

Zelenskyy announced the latest Bring Kids Back UA operation on social media, thanking U.S. first lady Melania Trump for her role in mediating wartime reunifications, which so far have brought 43 children home, the White House said on Wednesday.