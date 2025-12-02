ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Says US Peace Plan 'Looks Better' With Revisions But Work Continues

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose prior to a meeting, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. ( AP )

Paris: Ukraine’s president spoke optimistically Monday about the progress of revising the Trump administration’s peace plan, saying “it looks better” and the work will continue during talks on how to end Russia’s nearly four-year war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke after meeting with France’s president, the latest in discussions aimed at brokering the terms for a potential ceasefire in the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday. Witkoff’s role came under scrutiny last week following a report that he coached Putin’s foreign affairs adviser on how Russia’s leader should pitch to Trump on the Ukraine peace plan.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Paris followed Sunday’s meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as productive. The two sides have worked to revise the proposed U.S.-authored plan that was developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow but criticized as being too weighted toward Russian demands.

The Kremlin late Monday boasted of Russia’s battlefield gains ahead of the talks, claiming Moscow’s troops have captured the key city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region. According to Peskov, Putin received a report about Pokrovsk's capture on Sunday. Zelenskyy, however, said in Paris that fighting was still ongoing in Pokrovsk on Monday.

In a ‘preliminary phase’

Zelenskyy called the topic of Ukraine’s control over its territories “the most complicated” in discussions over the plan. French President Emmanuel Macron said talks are still in a “preliminary phase” but called the flurry of diplomatic activity “a moment that could be a turning point” for the future of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe.

After criticism from Ukraine and its European allies, President Donald Trump has downplayed his administration’s original 28-point peace framework, which would have imposed limits on the size of Ukraine’s military, blocked the country from joining NATO and required Ukraine to give up territory. He now calls it a “concept” to be “fine-tuned.”

The French leader said he wanted to praise the U.S. peace efforts but insisted that any peace plan can “only be finalized with Europeans around the table.” Last week, Macron urged Western allies to bring “rock-solid” security guarantees to Ukraine in case a ceasefire or a peace deal is be reached. He has endorsed deploying a “reassurance force” on land, at sea and in the air to help ensure the country’s security.

The French president said Monday that the coming days will see “crucial discussions” between U.S. officials and Western partners, who would aim to clarify U.S. participation in security guarantees.

Macron's office said he and Zelenskyy held talks with other European partners including leaders from Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Norway, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands. Also included were European Union officials Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Macron and Zelenskyy also had phone calls with Witkoff, Macron’s office said. Zelenskyy later on Monday arrived in Ireland. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concern that the U.S.-Russia talks might end up with Ukraine having to make more concessions, like being pressured to surrender territory.

“I’m afraid that all the pressure will be put on the victim,” Kallas told reporters in Brussels after chairing a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers.

Russia claims more battlefield gains ahead of the talks

The Kremlin released footage of Putin in military fatigues, meeting with top military officials on Sunday evening at an unidentified military command post.