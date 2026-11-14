ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Says New European Security Framework Floated By US Could Benefit Putin

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States had raised the possibility of a new security framework for Europe as part of efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, warning that Moscow could use such discussions to weaken NATO and reshape the continent's borders.

"In my view, this can be dangerous," Zelenskyy told reporters Friday, referring to the new security framework. "This should not be the main agenda." His comments were embargoed until Saturday.

He said he believed Moscow was interested in reopening broader questions about European security rather than focusing exclusively on ending the 4 1/2-year war.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's desire to change borders in Europe is a fact. I am sure this is part of his concept of revising security guarantees in Europe," he said. "This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations."

European leaders have stressed that decisions about the continent's security must be made by Europeans themselves, warning against allowing Russia to dictate the terms of a new security order or negotiate NATO's future.

US raised Donbas withdrawal in exchange for Ukraine's membership in NATO

Zelenskyy said the United States had asked for the first time whether Ukraine would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine that Russia does not control if Kyiv were admitted to NATO. He reiterated that Kyiv would not surrender its territory.

Ukraine is discussing a comprehensive security package with its partners that could include specific guarantees from NATO and the European Union, a strong Ukrainian military and financial support for a specified period, he said. It would also include a recovery plan, he said.

"If the American side confirms precisely this to us, together with other NATO partners, then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not?" Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that any arrangement would not involve recognizing occupied territories as Russian.

Zelenskyy also rejected the possibility of Ukraine committing to neutrality, saying that would require changing the country's constitution.

"If Putin expects Ukraine's neutrality to be enshrined, that's not going to happen," he said. "We're not in NATO right now anyway."

Ukraine hits another major oil facility in Russia

Ukrainian strikes on the Samara oil pipeline station near the village of Prosvet in Russia's Samara region Friday set several oil storage tanks on fire, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Moscow has not commented on the strike.

The facility is a key part of the network exporting Russian oil to global markets, the General Staff said. The military also said it struck the Lipetsk-2 airfield in Russia's Lipetsk region.

Zelenskyy says Europe must decide its own future

Zelenskyy warned that broader discussions about Europe's security could allow Putin to seek changes to NATO's military presence, including the withdrawal of American troops.