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Zelenskyy Calls Territorial Issue 'Relevant' In Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks With US Envoy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) described the territorial issue as “relevant” to efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while saying that some of the most complex questions could ultimately be resolved only at the level of national leaders, following talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said three rounds of discussions with the US delegation had taken place and described them as substantive, expressing hope that the talks would help revive negotiations and produce a lasting peace agreement.

"Today, we had three rounds of negotiations. All of them were very substantive. I want to thank Steve and Jared for coming. And we are grateful to the President of the United States. We had good discussions," Zelenskyy said during a press conference following the talks.

Zelenskyy Calls Territorial Issue 'Relevant' In Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks With US Envoy (PTI via X/@ZelenskyyUa)

"We hope that we will be able to reach arrangements with our American partners in this domain, and we hope for the support of European partners. If the war continues into the winter, we are counting heavily on the winter package, which I discussed in detail today with Steve, Jared, and our European partners. We are counting on support for air defence and the energy sector, as well as substantial volumes of American LNG and the ability to use them," he added.

The Ukrainian President said the talks covered not only the territorial question but also security guarantees, Ukraine's future and an economic plan for the country's recovery and reconstruction.

"The territorial issue remains a relevant one. I think such complex issues can only be resolved at the level of leaders. But the main thing is that today we have the opportunity to discuss everything – security guarantees, Ukraine’s future, and the prosperity plan. We are talking not only about security guarantees but also about economic guarantees for Ukraine – to recover and rebuild," Zelenskyy said. He stressed that Ukraine's military strength would remain a central component of any future security arrangement.

"Our army must be strong, and for us this is a key security guarantee. The guarantees must be strong and clear. We must not fear any future challenges," he said. Zelenskyy also welcomed the participation of European representatives in the discussions, saying Ukraine, the United States and European partners would continue consultations.